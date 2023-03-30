ELLISTOWN - East Union was led by the trio of Ben Basil, Ross Cochran and Tristan Baldwyn in their 13-3 win over Belmont on Thursday. Basil supplied the pitching plus a solo home run while Cochran and Baldwyn blistered the Belmont pitching for seven RBI.
Basil worked 4.2 innings, allowed three runs on five hits with five walks while striking out six. Cochran came on to retire the final batter in the top of the fifth.
Cochran went 3 for 4 on the night with four RBI including a double plus the walk-off mercy rule RBi for a single to end the game.
Baldwyn went 2 for 3 with three RBI plus a 3-run homer and double.
"Ross has been hitting it pretty well, he's been pretty steady and Tristan has also been steady all year," East Union coach Jamie Russell said. "That's why they are in that spot (four and five batters in lineup), they've been steady."
The top of the lineup also played a key role in the game as leadoff man Jude Treadaway also went 2 for 3 with a RBI while scoring two runs.
Two hole hitter Rett Johnson went 1 for 1, but drew three walks and scored three runs.
"Jude and Rett are our table-setters, so we kinda go as they go," Russell said. "They come out and get us going and we usually follow behind them, but those two right there are special and they are the ones that get us going."
Treadaway and Johnson got their act going in the first inning as they drew back-to-back walks and later scored. Treadaway scored on Cochran's RBI double while Johnson stole home when the pitcher failed to look him back after taking a throw back from his catcher.
Cochran later scored when Landon Harmon forced Belmont to chase him in a rundown between first and second which allowed Cochran to dash for home to score the third run of the frame for the 3-0 lead.
East Union sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second after allowing Belmont to score a run in the top of the inning.
Basil helped his own cause with a leadoff solo homer run for extend the lead back to three runs.
Treadaway smacked a RBI single to score the next run and Cochran followed with a 2-RBI double.
Baldwyn crushed a pitch over the fence in left for a 3-run homer and the Urchins went up 10-1 after two.
Belmont added a run in the third and East Union just missed an opportunity as they loaded the bases with one out, but a double play snuffed at the threat.
Belmont added their final run in the top of the fourth, but East Union countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame as Baldwyn doubled and later scored on Basil's fielders choice groundout. The other run came by way of Harmon who walked and later scored on an error for the 12-3 lead through four.
Johnson walked to lead off the Urchin fifth and Drew Hollimon was hit by pitch to put two Urchins aboard.
Cochran again came through in the clutch as he delivered the final and and RBI for the 13-3 win.
Basil's day on the mound saw him throw 105 pitches with 57 going for strikes as he notched the win.
"He got ahead early in the game and was consistent around the strike zone, had some small misses here and there," Russell said. "He had a couple of two strikes 0-2, 1-2 and he kinda left it over the plate a little too much, but he battled and it was good to see him getting ahead of batters."
The Urchins improve to 8-0 in Division 1-2A with series left with Walnut next week and they wrap up division play with a series against county rival Myrtle the following week.
