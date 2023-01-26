East Union girls and West Union boys took quarterfinal wins at the 5-County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Northeast Community College and will play in Friday's semifinals.
East Union will play Biggersville at 4:30 to begin Friday's slate and West Union will face Baldwyn in the nightcap at 7:30.
Winners will advance to play in the championship rounds with the girls game set for 12:00 and the boys to follow at 1:00 on Saturday.
Results from quarterfinal games for Union County teams
(G) East Union 36, Iuka 35 OT
Marley Clayton's only field goal of the contest could not have come at a better time for the East Union Lady Urchins.
Clayton connected on an NBA-range three-pointer from the left wing with 5.3 seconds left in regulation to knot the game at 33-all and send the contest into overtime against the Iuka Lady Chieftains.
East Union, which led by as many as 12 in the contest, used the momentum from Clayton's three-pointer to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships with a 36-35 win in overtime.
With both teams seeing the majority of their players in foul trouble in the extra session, offense was at a premium.
Iuka would quickly take a 35-33 lead when Meg Moore knocked down a pair of freebies with 1:42 left in overtime.
However, the Lady Chieftains' lead would not last for long as less than 30 seconds later, Lily Kate Johnson caught a cross-the-court pass and laid in her thirteenth point of the night to knot the contest back at 35-all.
Both teams would struggle to find the range in the extra time before East Union burned most of the time off the clock with a possession that saw 48 seconds come off the clock.
After a Lady Urchin timeout with 29.6 seconds remaining, Adison Russell took the ball around the right baseline and ran into Iuka's Sophie Northington.
Russell made one of her free throws, but that was enough as Iuka struggled to get off a shot in the waning moments of the contest.
Iuka began its comeback with 4:04 left in the game when Moore connected on a jumper, and then the Lady Chieftain guard would make it a four-point game with 3:46 showing with two free throws.
Moore led all scorers with 23, including a 15-for-18 showing at the charity stripe.
While Moore led all scorers, it was Iuka's supporting cast that tied the game with 2:53 left to play, Ashlyn Butler was fouled on a putback attempt and made both while Ella Fair stepped in front of a Lady Urchin pass and went coast-to-coast to tie the game at 28-all.
Iuka would take its first lead of the game with 1:05 left when Moore hit a step-back jumper from the right baseline, and Ainsley Estes knocked down the front end of a one-and-one to give the Lady Chieftains a three-point advantage.
Iuka would lead by three twice in the final 46 seconds until Clayton's three-pointer changed the course of the game.
(B) West Union 67, Belmont 38
West Union turned a close one into a blowout in a matter of minutes.
After Belmont cut the West Union lead to 7-6 on back-to-back buckets by Chad Nichols midway through the first quarter, the Eagles finished the frame on a 14-4 run and opened up a 19-point advantage by the break.
With its 67-38 win, West Union advances to the semifinals of the 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships at the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
West Union will take on Baldwyn, who beat Corinth 43-22 to advance in the multi-day tournament, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27.
West Union opened the game 7-2 but after four quick Cardinal points, the Eagles found themselves at a crossroads.
Jackson Herod heard the calling and led the Eagles on their 14-4 run to end the frame while three other Eagles checked into the scoring column during the spurt.
West Union used a stingy defense by trapping the Cardinal ball handlers just inside of half court to cause easy buckets for the Eagles.
Carson Conlee got the run going and back-to-back buckets by Herod made it a 13-6 game.
West Union kept the pressure on and baskets by Jack Rutherford and Herod put the Eagles up by double digits.
Closer to the basket, West Union was able to use its height and length to frustrate Belmont’s inside game and out rebound the Cardinals in the early going. West Union big men Jake Foreman and Rutherford combined for 17 first half points and 27 overall.
Gresham Melton capped the first quarter run with the final four points of the frame.
(G) Belmont 54, Ingomar 22
Chris Higginbottom's Belmont Lady Cardinals keep on rolling through their undefeated season.
After winning the north half championship of the 2023 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Middle School Basketball Invitational last week, the Lady Cardinals wasted little time in advancing to the semifinals of the 5-County Eighth-Grade Middle School Basketball Championships.
Belmont jumped out to a 24-2 lead over the Ingomar Lady Falcons and advanced with a 54-22 win in the opening game of the quarterfinals for the multi-day tournament.
After Abby Miller made it a 3-2 game early, the Lady Cardinals went on a 21-0 run, putting the game out of reach early.
Miller broke the streak when she knocked in a bucket with 5:09 left in the first half.
During the run, LaMaya Southward led the way for the Lady Cardinals.
Southward tallied four of the Lady Cardinals' first 12 points, with Karsyn Sullivan and Brooke Smith chipping in three apiece during the early run.
However, Southward put the game out of reach when she came away with a steal and layup with 2:43 left in the first quarter and turned the trick again on Ingomar's ensuing possession to put the Lady Cardinals up 16-2.
Belmont would keep the pressure on the Lady Falcons with its 2-1-2 press. Aubree Scott and Sullivan used their height and speed to give the Lady Cardinals a 21-2 lead after the opening frame.
With the win, Belmont moves on to the semifinals of the 5-County Middle School Basketball Championships and will face Marietta at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27.
(B) Ripley 40, New Albany 35
New Albany boys lost in the opening round of the 5-County tournament to the Ripley Tigers by a final of 40-35.
