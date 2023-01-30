East Union girls and West Union boys earned a berth in the championship games of the 5-County Middle School tournament at Northeast Community College.
East Union will face Belmont in the girls championship while West Union will play Booneville.
(G) East Union 42, Biggersville 22
East Union's last two games at the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College have been tight ones.
East Union survived a scare on Wednesday, January 25, when the Lady Urchins held on to beat Iuka 36-35 in overtime to advance to the semifinals of the 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships. Prior to that, East Union suffered its first loss of the season to the hand of the Belmont Cardinals 30-29 in the north half championship of the 2023 MHSAA Middle School Basketball Invitational on Saturday, January 21.
However, Friday's semifinals game would be a different story as the Lady Urchins jumped out to a 16-0 lead and held Biggersville without a point for a quarter and a half to take a 42-22 and advance to the finals of the 5-County tournament.
Biggersville, which advanced to the semifinals with a win over Hills Chapel on Monday night, found Bonner Arnold Coliseum unkind as East Union ran out to an early 16-point lead.
While Biggersville won its game on Monday night at Booneville, East Union had the benefit of not only winning on Wednesday night in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum, but the Lady Urchins also had games inside the legendary gymnasium last week.
East Union opened the game with 12 straight points and pushed the lead out to 16 behind Lily Kate Johnson's seven.
Biggersville broke the shutout with 3:05 left in the first half when Sadiya Hill swished a three-pointer from the left wing.
While East Union's offense was rolling, Biggersville found the East Union defense hard to deal with.
East Union's man-to-man press, led by Madi Robbins and Adison Russell, caused the Lady Lions to turn the ball over in the backcourt multiple times. Lily Bruce, Marley Clayton and Reagan Johnson constantly frustrated Biggersville post players Hailee Gaines and GiGi Wicks inside the lane.
Hill was the only Lady Lion to score in the first half tallying Biggersville's first seven points of the game before Zaney Neal checked into the scorer's column with a minute left in the third when she knocked down a three from the left wing.
East Union moves on to face Belmont, again, in the finals of the 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships.
(B) West Union 42, Baldwyn 32
West Union held Baldwyn without a point for over a full quarter in clinching its berth in the finals of the 2023 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships at the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
West Union turned up the intensity after Baldwyn took a 25-23 lead with 1:48 left in the third and promptly hit the Bearcats with a 16-0 run to take a 42-32 victory.
With the win, West Union advances to the finals of the 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Tournament and will take on Booneville at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2.
West Union's 5-County championship game against Booneville will follow the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers basketball game against Holmes Community College.
Tip-off for the Tigers and Bulldogs Mississippi Association of Community College Conference game is set for 6 p.m.
Finals for the multi-day annual eighth-grade tournament at Northeast had to be altered due to Booneville playing in the 2023 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Middle School Basketball Invitational state championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Keys T. Currie Coliseum on the campus of East Mississippi Community College.
After Baldwyn took a 25-23 lead on a putback by Jaylon Ewing, West Union turned up the defensive pressure led by Jackson Herod and Carson Conlee.
West Union's diamond press gave Baldwyn trouble and led to easy buckets for the Eagles.
Herod hit a 15-foot jumper late in the third to tie the contest at 25-all, but the Eagles were not done and opened the final six minutes with a 14-point run to blow the game open.
Jake Foreman picked up three of his four points on an old-fashioned three-point play with 5:42 left in the game to give West Union the lead at 28-25, and the defensive pressure led to buckets by Conlee and Herod to push the lead to nine early in the frame.
West Union took a 10-point lead at the midway point of the quarter when Jack Rutherford knocked down a freebie, and Conlee's bucket with 2:51 left pushed the lead to a dozen.
Rutherford got a good give-and-go from Conlee to cap the run with just over two minutes remaining.
Baldwyn finally broke the run when Ewing put back a bucket with 1:29 left in the contest. Between Ewing's deuces, the Bearcats went 6 minutes and 19 seconds without a point during the run.
Before West Union's run to put the game out of reach, Baldwyn kept the game close, including having the lead in the third quarter and Kylen Billups' floater at the buzzer to pull the Bearcats to within one at the end of the first quarter.
