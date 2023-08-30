Lilly Bruce

East Union's Lilly Bruce had a nice service run in the opening set to help East Union get set win.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

Myrtle Lady Hawks gave in-county rival East Union a run for their money in a home match Tuesday night but came up short. East Union took the match 3-1.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you