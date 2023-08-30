Myrtle Lady Hawks gave in-county rival East Union a run for their money in a home match Tuesday night but came up short. East Union took the match 3-1.
The Lady Hawks took the lead early in the first, 6-3, thanks to the serve of Grace Baker and a well-placed tip by Emma Mayer. The Lady Urchins answered by tying it up 6-6. The teams continued to swap scores and kept it close for most of the set. With the score 17-13, Lily Bruce took the serve and extended East Union’s lead to 22-14. Myrtle would only score once more in the set. East Union took the first 25-15.
The Lady Hawks used solid serves and strong volleys in the second to pull ahead of the Lady Urchins, 23-18. Late in the set, East Union overcame the deficit and pulled ahead winning the second 25-23.
Myrtle stayed ahead of East Union through the third only allowing them to catch-up and tie twice. With the score 13-13, Lady Hawks Baker served three in a row to pull ahead 16-13. Cora Beth Kelly and Emma Mayer would assist in extending the Myrtle lead and helping them take the set 25-21.
The fourth came down to who wanted it more. With the score tied at 14, East Union pulled ahead, 20-14, off the serve of Bruce and Myrtle was plagued with errors. Coach Olivia Dunnam called a time out to settle her Lady Hawks, who came back to cut the lead 23-20 but could not get any closer. In the end the Lady Urchins won the set 25-21 taking the match 3-1.
Both coaches were proud of their teams’ efforts. Coach Olivia Dunnam stated, “This was a tough loss. Any loss is tough especially when you are that close in sets. East Union is a gritty team that will go after everything. We must have more grit and hustle on our side. Overall, I am proud of the girls for their effort and never backing down.”
Lady Urchin Coach Josh Blythe commented, “It was a very competitive match. Both teams had their fair number of mistakes, but at the end we put it away. We struggled in several things but at this point we will take the win. We are fatigued from 21 matches in August and we are ready for a break.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.