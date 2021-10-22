The MHSAA Middle School small school girls state champions for 2021 are the East Union Lady Urchins. East Union finished Tuesday's event with 36 points which was 10 points ahead of second place TCPS.
The race was held on the Mississippi College course at Choctaw Trails in Clinton which is the annual site for the MHSAA high school state championships.
Ainsley Porch was the top runner for the Epic Urchins with her eight place finish with a time of 14:59.44.
Georgia Loague was the next Lady Urchin in 17th in her time of 15:48.70 and Kylie Berryman was 19th with a time of 16:07.32.
Ada Gentry (23rd) and Drew Mink (25th) gave East Union a total of five runners in the top 25 with their times of 16:24.40 and 16:46.51.
Other Urchin runners included Chloe Jones (26th, 16:52.11), Daelyn Holloway (16:54.07), Halle Jo Blythe (33rd, 17:56.19), Lydia Pierce (35th, 18:06.07) and Halo Grubbs (39th, 23:27.83).
Nine schools were represented in the event.
James turns in best finish in boys event
West Union's Aiden James turned in the best time and finish for local runners in the small school boys event with his seventh place finish in 12:28.80
A total of 66 runners from 11 schools competed in the race.
West Union came in fifth with 109 points while East Union was eighth with 202 points.
West Union had two other runners make the top 30 as Mathew Dowdy was 15th in a time of 12:44.40 and David Roberts finished 27th in 13:28.71.
Top runner for East Union was Brady Hood who finished 30th in his time of 13:32.38.
West Union had four other runners that competed on Tuesday including Malachi Gooch (36th, 14:01.09), Colton Borden (39th, 14:18.41), Cole Coffey (51st, 16:30.70) and Sam Parker Smithey (54th, 16:48.67).
East Union's remaining runners were Dalton Gentry (38th, 14:15.16), Zane Baker (57th, 17:52.21), Canaan Johnson (59th, 18:25.54), and Preston Sloan (63rd, 20:00.83).