Jenni Bullard of East Union had a huge night against Corinth with nine kills.
Sports Editor
Coach Josh Blythe and his East Union Urchins traveled to Corinth on Tuesday for volleyball and they came back home winners by a 3-1 margin.
East Union won the first two sets to get off to a quick advantage by scores of 25-19, 25-13.
Corinth came back to take the third set over the Urchins by a 25-18 score.
However, East Union finished off the match with a 25-20 winner in the fourth set to win it.
Jenni Bullard paced the offense as she registered eight kills and one ace on the night.
Katie Sherwood added three kills and a block while Ali Cooper chipped in two kills and two aces and Eliza Whitenton had two kills and one ace. Emma Akins had an ace and a kill.
The Urchins were led at the service line by Jessica Henderson's four aces and Olivia Elder dropped in three. Caroline Sherwood had two aces to aid the cause.
Laura Cobb had two blocks while Cooper and Whitenton each had one.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
