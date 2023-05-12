Everett (Rett) Johnson, senior and longtime starter for East Union Urchins baseball team, was recently named Mr. Baseball for Class 2A as the top player in his class.
"The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) have announced the winners of the inaugural Mr. Baseball awards, presented by C Spire.
"The MHSAA and MAC teamed up with C Spire to create the awards and recognize one Miss Softball and one Mr. Baseball in each of the MHSAA’s six classifications." per the Mississippi Association of Coaches website
Johnson is a signee of the University of South Alabama and has played primarily infield for East Union for several seasons and was a vital player in their state championship in 2022.
Johnson is the everyday shortstop for the Urchins and has the following numbers on the season, batting out of the number two spot in the lineup - .518 batting average with 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 38 RBIs and 52 runs scored. Johnson is also a threat on the base paths with 24 stolen bases.
He is a solid glove in the middle infield with a .915 fielding average.
Johnson and the other five recipients of the prestigious Mr. Baseball awards will be honored on May 23 at a luncheon at the MHSAA Conference Center in Clinton.
Brad Locke contributed to this article
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.