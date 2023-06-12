East Union picked up the daily double in awards recently as senior shortstop Rett Johnson was named Class 2A Player of the Year and Jamie Russell was named Coach of the Year.
Johnson has been an integral part of the East Union team for several years as a middle infielder while primarily playing the shortstop position. He has been one of the team leaders for the Urchins as they won back to back 2A state championships in 2022 and 2023.
Johnson has signed to play with the University of South Alabama baseball team.
Russell has led the Urchins to back to back titles in Class 2A baseball and he teams have had impressive runs in the playoffs and division en route to the championship.
Russell's teams have gone undefeated in 1-2 baseball in 2022 and 2023 plus had swept all their playoff series 2-0 in Class 2A baseball over those same years.
Johnson and Russell's Epic Urchins finished with a record of 31-5 for the 2023 campaign.
Other East Union players that were named first team All-State included Landon Harmon, Ben Basil, Jude Treadaway and Drew Hollimon.
Second team All-State for the Urchins was Tristan Baldwyn.
Mississippi Coaches Class 2A All-State Baseball Team
Coach of the Year: Jamie Russell, East Union
Player of the Year: Rett Johnson, INF, Sr., East Union
First Team
Landon Harmon, P, So., East Union
Ben Basil, P, So., East Union
Heath Rhodes, P, Jr., Scott Central
Evan Holifield, INF, Sr., Stringer
Jude Treadaway, INF, Sr., East Union
Gavin Bledsoe, INF, Sr., Pisgah
Briceton Johnson, INF, Jr., East Webster
Caden Hicks, OF, Jr., Stringer
Ryder White, OF, Fr., Pisgah
Drew Hollimon, OF, So., East Union
Aiden Swales, C, Sr., Pisgah
Troy Taylor, UTL, Sr., New Site
Eli Rankin, UTL, So., Puckett
Andrew Grubbs, UTL, Sr., Sacred Heart
Second Team
Waylon Tullos, P, Sr., Stringer
Carson Norwood, P, Jr., East Webster
Matthew Boszor, P, Sr., Puckett
Houston Jones, INF, So., Stringer
Quez Goss, INF, Sr., Scott Central
Landon Stanley, INF, So., New Site
Gabriel Pipkens, INF, So., Sacred Heart
Ty Murphy, OF, Sr., Eupora
Colton Coleman, OF, Sr., Pisgah
Tristan Baldwyn, OF, So., East Union
Gabe Roberts, C, Sr., Pine Grove
Tyler Griffith, UTL, Sr., Mize
Eli Dale, UTL, Sr., Choctaw County
Myles Foil, UTL, Jr., Bogue Chitto
