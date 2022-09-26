Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
CUMBERLAND - East Union travelled to East Webster Friday night and were defeated 49-0 by the Wolverines in 2A football.
East Webster started the first period on the 34-yard line. QB Kaleb Warnock and Artavious Moye combined to move the ball down the field. With 8:13 left on the clock, Warnock kept the ball and ran for a 2-yard touchdown. Gabe Brown’s extra point kick was good. The Wolverines took the lead 7-0.
East Union started their first drive on the 20-yard line. QB Brandon Moses, Riley Williams and Luke McVey drove the ball down the field but were unable to reach the first down mark. Conner Timms punted.
The Wolverines took over on the 43. Warnock and Johnson combined to move the ball down the field for East Webster’s second touchdown. At the end of the first East Webster led 14-0.
East Union started the second with the ball on the 26-yard line. Camren Wages rushed to bring the ball to the 11. On the second play of the drive, Timms recovered a fumble for a loss of 5 to bring up 2nd and 15. The Urchins continued to drive the ball down the field but came up short on the 3-yard line. East Webster took over on downs.
Johnson for the Wolverines ran for a gain of 29 yards. On the next play, Bingham had a long touchdown run. At the half, East Webster led 21-0.
After the half, East Union’s Riley Williams returned the ball to the 15. Moses’ pass to Hollimon was complete for a 35-yard gain. McVey added 4 yards to bring up 2nd and 6. The Urchins were unable to capitalized on the effort.
East Webster took over on the 29. During the third, the Wolverines added three touchdowns to extend their lead 42-0.
East Union continued to be plagued by penalties and miscues at the beginning of the fourth. With 4:12 on the clock, the Wolverines capitalized and their final touchdown to increase their lead 49-0.
With 2:44 left on the clock, the Urchins took over on the 20. Moses and McVey moved the ball down the field and were stopped on the 27 as time ran out.