PEARL - Wrap the Class 2A baseball championship in Brown and Gold as the Epic Urchins of East Union swept Stringer 2-0 with their 9-4 win on Saturday.
The Urchins rode the pitching of freshman Landon Harmon and timely hitting, especially from third baseman Ethan Hitt to the win.
Harmon tossed a 2-hitter, allowed four runs with one one earned, with six walks and six strikeouts. He went 5.2 innings and threw 119 pitches with 73 going for strikes.
"I see myself as a freshman, but no matter what it takes, I'm going to try my hardest and play like anyone else," Harmon said. "I don't think I could hear anyone in the crowd when I was pitching, I'm thinking about the pitch, how it comes off my hand, thinking how I'm going to throw the next pitch.
Harmon's teammates had his back early as the Urchins scored three runs in the first to give their young pitcher some breathing room.
"It just felt amazing, absolutely incredible," Harmon said of the early 3-0 lead. "I really thought we were going to run with them the way that we came out swinging. It was an amazing experience and pretty much dropped a weight off me because we've had some games where we only scored one run, but we still won because we just have an incredible defense."
Hitt was key in the first inning burst as he drove in two runs with his single. Jude Treadaway scored the game's first run on an error.
Hayden Roberts padded the lead in the second with his RBI single that drove in Rett Johnson for the 4-0 lead.
Johnson and Roberts struck again in the Urchin fourth as they hit a triple and double respectively. Roberts had a RBI with his hit and Connor Timms drove in Roberts with his single for the 6-0 lead.
Stringer scored all their runs in the fifth as they pieced together two hits, two walks and benefitted from an error to cut the lead to 6-4.
East Union added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as Hitt came through yet again with a 2-RBI single and Ben Basil followed two batters later with his RBI single to open up a 9-4 lead.
Roberts came on to close out the contest in the seventh, coaxing a fly ball to left for the first out and ending the game with back-to-back strikeouts.
Hitt was named the series Most Valuable Player for his exploits at the plate as he went 5 for 7 with seven RBIs in the two games.
"It's unbelievable, I couldn't picture us going out any other way," Hitt said of winning the state championship. "It's the best feeling that I've ever had in my entire life. I will remember this forever."
Hitt also shared his thoughts on being named the MVP of the 2A championship series.
"I knew they were counting on me today and I just wanted to pull through, I gave it everything I had. I didn't want to have any regrets when I walked off that field and I feel like I succeeded in what I needed to do.
"Man, when they called my name (for MVP), I just didn't know what to say, I didn't even know how to shake someone's hand when they gave it to me. It was unbelievable. I am very fortunate to be able to do this."
Co-head coaches Jamie Russell and Chris Basil shared their thoughts on their team, winning the title and how special the moment was.
"Key hits, that freshman on the mound that gave us a chance and a senior comes in there at the end were the keys, Russell said. "It's all about these kids, I'm so proud for them, proud of them and this guy right here (Basil) has been here 30 years, he loves these kids, he loves this community, he's always had a vision, a mission and I'm so proud he believed in me enough to allow me to come here and be a part of it. I love him to death."
"I'm really at a loss for words, we just had some outstanding young men that were very coachable, selfless, just like him (Russell)," Basil said. "Not many people would have come in the situation that he came in, knowing that I would be coming back and that we would co-head coach together and this young man, he means so much to me.
"I just want to give all the credit to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our team just tries to put God first, others second, self third and we know that we will have victory in the end. It happened this week and words can't express how I feel right now."
