East Union Urchins

The East Union Epic Urchins swept Stringer 2-0 to win the Class 2A State Baseball Championship in Pearl for the third state title in school history. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

PEARL - Wrap the Class 2A baseball championship in Brown and Gold as the Epic Urchins of East Union swept Stringer 2-0 with their 9-4 win on Saturday.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you