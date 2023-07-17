NEW ALBANY - The football rivalry game between New Albany and East Union which was also known as the EUNA Cup trophy game will not be played in 2023-24 and perhaps has run its course for good.
Both schools have opted to play teams that are closer to their size and classification for the next two seasons. Teams set up their schedules for football for two straight seasons with the games shifting on a home and away basis.
The last few years the game kicked off the regular season for each team with the game falling on the last or next to last Friday in August.
New Albany will replace the Urchins with Saltillo of Division 6-1A and that game will take place at New Albany on August 25.
East Union filled their season opening game slot with TCPS of Division 1-1A and will travel to face the Eagles on August 25.
The EUNA Cup series began in 2017 with the game taking place at New Albany and the Bulldogs prevailed to the tune of 46-14.
New Albany won again in 2018 by taking the contest by a 42-12 final.
The Bulldogs hit the trifecta in 2019 as they won yet again by a 40-7 verdict.
The game was cancelled in 2020 as the MHSAA slashed all football games during the month of August statewide due to over-reaching Covid protocols handed down by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The game resumed for 2021 and New Albany won 41-0 on their home turf to extend their streak to four in a row.
The culmination of the game came in 2022 as the Bulldogs made the short drive across to Ellistown to win their fifth and perhaps final game of the series, 52-6.
New Albany's Cody Stubblefield holds a pristine 4-0 record for the series while Jake Hill coached the inaugural game for his 1-0 mark.
East Union played under a trio of coaches for the duration of the rivalry, Kevin Walton was at the helm for the first three games and went 0-3 while Todd Lott and Brandon Cherry had 0-1 records.
New Albany held a huge scoring advantage as they hung 221 points up in five games while East Union could only manage 39 total.
New Albany will play in Division 2-4A for 2023-24 while East Union will once compete in Division 1-2A.
There will continue to be a county football rivalry game as East Union and Myrtle will once again square off this fall and in 2024.
The Urchins hold the advantage in that series, winning all three contests since 2019.
East Union and Myrtle were division opponents in 1-2A in 2021 and 2022, but the Hawks have moved down into 1A for the next couple of seasons and will compete in Division 2-1A
