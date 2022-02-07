FALKNER - Austin Hopper admitted his team needed some fine tuning before next week’s Division 1-1A Tournament.
Falkner did just that in Friday’s 59-34 rout of East Union in both team’s final regular season game.
The Eagles (14-13) wasted little time pouring it on in the first half behind the play of freshman duo Chris Nunley and Elijah Mauney. Nunley scored seven of the team’s first 12 points as they raced out to a 12-2 lead.
Mauney connected on his first 3-pointer at the 1:51 mark of the first, sending the Eagles into the second, up 15-8.
Mauney’s shooting stroke delivered with two more makes from beyond the arc in the second, and Nunley joined in with a triple and a pair of free throws for his 12 first-half points. He added six assists as well.
“Elijah came off the bench a little more confident and hitting his first shot helps,” said Falkner head coach Austin Hopper. “He didn’t force anything but he got the open looks, and he hit the open looks.”
“And Chris may have forced a couple of shots but he can create like that. Him hitting the open shots that he gets is big for him.”
Falkner held a 31-19 lead at the break, using traditional half-court man-to-man defense and 2-3 zone.
But to start the second half, Hopper called for a full-court press, forcing the Urchins into three-straight turnovers as the Eagles went on a 10-0 run behind 3-point makes from Darren Binkley and Aidan Quinn. Both players finished with eight points, while Binkley pitched in seven rebounds and four assists.
“That’s how we need to play, should play, try to play,” said Hopper. “Seeing that every now and again is comforting. That’s how we need to be playing going into the playoffs. We need to see that every game for four quarters.”
Quinn and Mauney finished the third with two 3-pointers in the final 14 seconds for a 53-28 lead heading into the fourth.
Falkner was 21 of 40 (52.5%) from the floor, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range. Mauney was 4 of 9 (44.4%) from deep for his 12 points.
“We definitely shot it better throughout the whole game than we have in a while and we needed that going because – not that we necessarily live and die by the three, but we’ve got to hit some shots every now and then.”