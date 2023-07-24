NEW ALBANY - Four fall sports have begun practice and one more (football) will hit the field on July 31. Volleyball, cross country and swimming have a newcomer joining them as the early starters as golf transitions from spring to the fall.
NEW ALBANY - Four fall sports have begun practice and one more (football) will hit the field on July 31. Volleyball, cross country and swimming have a newcomer joining them as the early starters as golf transitions from spring to the fall.
Volleyball will be able to hold a scrimmage on July 29 and first games can commence on August 4. All five local schools (New Albany, East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union ) will hit the courts for the annual Bulldog Bash at New Albany on August 5.
Play will take place at two venues again this year as Memorial Gymnasium and B.F. Ford will host a number of North Mississippi teams. Teams play the best of three sets in the matches and this year's Bash will feature an overall winner.
All five teams will then begin the regular season the following week on either August 7 and 8.
Ingomar won the Class 1A state championship and will move up to Class 2A as they chase another title.
New Albany lost in the North championship to eventual 4A champion, Caledonia.
Cross country can begin meet competition after August 14 and New Albany will host the New Albany XC Classic on August 26.
East Union boys and girls won Class 2A titles in cross country while West Union took the boys crown in 1A.
Golf will hit the fairways for the first time during the fall in MHSAA history and local teams from New Albany, Ingomar and Myrtle will hit the links.
New Albany girls won their second consecutive title in golf in Class II and will move into Class 4A and compete against only schools in their classification.
Ingomar will be the lone school again to compete in swimming, the Falcons have fielded a team for close to 10 years.
Football will start fall practice at New Albany, East Union and Myrtle on Monday, August 31.
Teams can play in jamboree type scrimmages of two quarters the week of August 18 and the regular season kicks off for all three begins on Friday, August 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.