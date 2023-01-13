A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Macie Phifer got Ingomar off to a solid start with 16 first half points in the semifinal win against East Union.
Sports Editor
Cadie Jo Byrd passes of to an Ingomar teammate during the second half against East Union.
Ingomar's Lady Falcons came out of the gate fast and quickly put the issue to rest with their win over East Union in the semifinals by a final of 63-26.
The win sends the Lady Falcons to Saturday's finals to defend their title against West Union.
The Lady Falcons sprinted out to an early lead of 26-6 after a quarter and never checked up.
The offense was still clicking in the second quarter as they went to the half up 45-19 over the Lady Urchins.
Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd combined for 25 of the Lady Falcon points in the first 16 minutes.
Coach Trent Adair was able to go to his bench and get some quality playing time during the second half as Ingomar held a scoring advantage of 18-7.
Phifer of Ingomar led all scorers with 20 points. Byrd hit for nine points, all in the first half.
East Union was the lone Lady Urchin in double figures with 11 points.
