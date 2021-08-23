Coach Ashley Connolly has promoted volleyball everywhere she's gone and on Saturday she will part of the first-ever Union County Volleyball Tournament. Memorial Gymnasium will host the event which will begin at 10:00 which was a special project by Connolly as she hopes to see the sport grow in New Albany and Union County.
The tournament will feature New Albany, Myrtle, East Union and Ingomar teams in the field of four. West Union will not be able to participate due to Covid quarantine restrictions. The tournament is double elimination format.
New Albany has fielded a team for around 10 years while the county schools begin year three with their programs.
Coach Connolly is now in her third year with the Lady Bulldogs after previous coaching stops at Ripley and Alcorn Central. She is also heavily involved with Core club volleyball in Tupelo.
Connolly's 2019 New Albany team played for the 4A state championship where they were defeated by perennial powerhouse Vancleave.
All three of the county schools participating feature coaches in their third year as Josh Blythe (East Union), Andy Wilbanks (Ingomar) and Robert Gordon (Myrtle) will be on the sidelines.
Had West Union been able to compete, the first-ever tournament would have featured two coaches that had played for a state championship as Jamie Hayles led Hickory Flat to the 1A championship in 2020 and now serves as West Union coach.
Game one at 10:00 on Saturday will feature New Albany and Myrtle.
Game two will pit East Union against Ingomar at 11:15.
The winners of games one and two are slated to meet at 12:30 in game three while the losers will face off at 1:45 in game four.
Game five will see the winner of game four play the loser of game three at 3:00.
Game six will possibly be for the championship as the winner coming out of the winner's bracket will play the winner of the loser's bracket at 4:15.
Game seven would be at 5:30 if necessary should the undefeated team lose game six.