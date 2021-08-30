NEW ALBANY - The inaugural Union County Volleyball Tournament on Saturday was a highly competitive event that saw most of the seven matches go the full three sets to determine a winner.
New Albany defeated Myrtle in the championship after the Lady Bulldogs traveled the tough road back through the losers bracket as the Lady Hawks defeated them in the opening match of the day.
The Lady Bulldogs had to embark on a win or go home scenario for the rest of the tournament and finished the day on a 4-0 winning streak.
New Albany 2, Myrtle 0 (Championship)
New Albany won the championship 2-0 over Myrtle by scores of 25-20 and 26-24.
Lucy King led the Lady Bulldogs with seven kills for the match and Emma Mayer had six for Myrtle. Kinsley Gordan added four kills for the Lady Hawks while Elizabeth Gipson and Emma Patterson had three each for New Albany.
New Albany 2, Myrtle 1 (Semifinal)
New Albany kept their comeback hopes alive in the tournament with a narrow 2-1 win over Myrtle in game 6. New Albany took the decision by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.
The first set saw 11 ties before the Lady Bulldogs pulled away on a 6-2 run to close the first set for the 25-21 win.
Myrtle won the second set 25-21 in a match that had six ties with the last one coming at 18-18, but Myrtle rolled to the finish on a 7-3 advantage to tie the match at 1-1.
New Albany won the third set 15-13 and forced another match to determine a champion.
Lucy King had two kills and a block during the third set to lead New Albany. Molly Moody had two kills for Myrtle during the set.
New Albany 2, Ingomar 1 (Game 5)
New Albany rallied for the win after losing the opening set to the Lady Falcons. Scores from the match were 23-25, 25-17, 15-8.
Ingomar took the 1-0 advantage with a 25-23 win as Macie Phifer had three kills.
New Albany stormed out to an 11-1 lead early and went on to win the second set 25-17.
Camryn Rainwater was at the serving line as New Albany scored 10 straight points and dropped in two aces to help the cause.
Lucy King had two kills during the run and Masey Adams added a solo one to give the Lady Bulldogs a quick start.
New Albany rode two huge runs to the set and match winner as they opened on a 4-0 run and later went on a 6-0 to jump out to a 12-2 lead. They ended up winning 15-8 to set up a showdown with Myrtle in the championship.
New Albany 2, East Union 0 (Game 4)
East Union gave New all they wanted, but the Lady Bulldogs prevailed 2-0 to advance by winning 25-18 and 25-21.
East Union won the first set 25-18 after they broke an early 8-8 tie to reel off a 17-10 scoring advantage. Lucy King had three kills for the Lady Bulldogs while Summer Gaskin and Elizabeth Gipson chipped in two.
Jenni Bullard had two kills for East Union.
New Albany completed the sweep with a 25-21 win in the second set.
Amiya Terry came off the Lady Bulldog bench and fired off four kills to pace New Albany in the win. Emma Patterson helped in the effort with two kills.
Myrtle 2, Ingomar 0 (Game 3)
Myrtle continued their stellar morning play with a dominating 2-0 sweep victory over Ingomar in the winner’s bracket game by scores of 25-4 and 25-16.
Ingomar, playing back-to-back after their East Union victory, stumbled out of the gate in the opening set with multiple errors. Myrtle capitalized with fantastic defense and timely offensive attacks to take the set 25-4.
The Hawks opened the set on a 15-0 run, highlighted by two aces from Kierstyn Shoops. After a service error gave the Falcons their first point, Myrtle responded with another 9-0 run, fueled by four aces from Kinsley Gordon.
The Falcons came back in the second set to open on an 11-7 run on the back of two early aces from Macie Phifer.
The Hawks, however, brought the set back even at 15-all and finished with a 10-1 run aided by four more aces from Gordon to take the set 25-16 and sweep the overall match.
Gordon shined in the match with eight overall aces in the match.
Ingomar 2, East Union 1 (Game 2)
Ingomar followed up in the second match with an upset over second-seeded East Union with a 2-1 set victory by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 15-9.
The first set was a battle for momentum with six points in the opening set where the score was tied. Macie Phifer was the key to the Falcons finally pulling ahead for good to take the set 25-21 with six kills in the set.
The second set belonged to the Urchins after taking an early 7-2 lead, highlighted by three aces during that stretch.
In the third set, Phifer again put her skill on display with three kills and two aces in the final set to help propel the Falcons to a 15-9 set victory and the overall match.
Phifer had 11 kills and 5 aces in the match while Cadie Jo Byrd led the Falcon squad with six aces.
Myrtle 2, New Albany 1 (Game 1)
The first match in the history of the Union County Volleyball Tournament was one to be remembered as the Myrtle Hawks came back from losing the first set to upset the top-seeded New Albany Bulldogs. Set scores were 23-25, 25-16 and 15-11.
The Bulldogs took the opening set 25-23; however, stellar defensive play and timely kills from Kinsley Gordon and Emma Mayer allowed the Hawks to tie the match up with a 25-16 second set in which they finished on a 10-4 run.
New Albany was never able to grab a lead in the third set after Myrtle took the first point, and the Hawks took the final set 15-11 to move into the winner’s bracket.