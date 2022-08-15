A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Kody Atkinson (22) returns to lead the New Albany ground game in 2022.
All three Gazette coverage football teams will hit the field for jamboree action this week as New Albany has a home date while East Union and Myrtle will have road contests.
NEW ALBANY VS NETTLETON
New Albany hopes to rebound from an off year and will face a talented opponent in Nettleton from 3A.
It will be the first varsity start for Bulldog quarterback Braden Shettles, but he will have the luxury of having veterans Kody Atkinson and Ke'Lan Simpson at running back to hand the ball off to.
New Albany returns some of their receiving corps and will have a mix of experience and youth in their offensive line.
The defense will have several veterans returning and will be led by linebackers Jareil Bowling and Drew Hobson.
Nettleton made the 3A playoffs in 2021, but were eliminated by Kossuth in the first round.
EAST UNION AT PONTOTOC
East Union will travel to Class 4A Pontotoc for their first taste of 2022 football.
The Urchins will return leading rusher Hayden Frazier as well as his running mate Luke McVey to lead the offense.
Luke Hollimon is set to take over at quarterback after serving as the backup last year.
Hollimon will have a dependable receiver returning in Riley Williams, but the offensive line will be a completely new lineup.
The linebacking corps will be the strength for the Urchin defense with six to seven players vying for spots.
Pontotoc made it to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before losing to Caledonia.
MYRTLE AT FALKNER
Myrtle was originally scheduled to host Alcorn Central, but the Bears backed out at the last minute and the Hawks were able to secure a date with Falkner.
Myrtle will have the trio of Joe Kizer, Tanner Fryar and Kelston Boyd to lead the team in the rushing and receiving department.
Aaron Rodgers will be called on to take over the quarterbacking chores for 2022.
The offensive line will have good size, but will be a work in progress due to their youth with freshmen and sophomores making up most of the positions.
Kizer and Fryar will be leaders for the Hawk defense along with Conner Blevins.
Gabe Mejia will handle the place kicking and has good range in the field goal category.
Falkner played in a tough division with Biggersville, Smithville and TCPS and failed to make the playoffs.
