Friday night three local teams will start playing for real as the 2022 prep football season gets underway. New Albany, East Union and Myrtle will get their game on as football will be the Friday night king for the next three months.
The key matchup involving two schools will be the fifth edition of the "EUNA Cup" game between New Albany and East Union. That action will take place at East Union.
The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter last year before New Albany was able to hang two scores up in the second period and the Bulldogs led 15-0 at the half.
The Bulldogs continued to specialize in the big play throughout the second half, adding 26 points and taking the 41-0 win.
Both teams will be featuring a new quarterback this year as Braden Shettles will draw the start for the Bulldogs and Drew Hollimon will be under center for the Urchins.
The leading rushers for both teams will return as Kody Atkinson (999 yards, 12 TDs) will be taking the handoffs for New Albany and Hayden Frazier (821 yards, 11 TDs) will tote the pigskin for East Union.
Two other key players on offense will be Ke'Lan Simpson (7.0 ave. per carry) for New Albany and Luke McVey (6.4 ave. per carry) for East Union.
Defensive leaders for New Albany will be Jareil Bowling (LB) and Montavio Sullivan (DL).
Urchin defensive leaders will be the trio of Connor Timms, Caleb Johnson and Garrett Adams.
Hawks to host Vardaman
Myrtle will play host to Vardaman on Friday and the young Hawks hope to get off to a good start.
Myrtle will be led on both sides of the ball by juniors Joe Kizer and Tanner Fryar. Both players should have an impact wherever they are on the field.
Myrtle will also be sporting a new quarterback, albeit a senior in Aaron Rodgers who served as a backup in the past.
The Myrtle offensive line will have good size, but the Hawks are very young in the trenches with nearly all their personnel either freshmen or sophomores.
The Hawks will have to try to slow down the duo of Zay Pratt (RB) and Chipper Drake Moore (QB) of Vardaman. Both players had a big night against the Hawks in the 2021 game that resulted in a Vardaman win.
Kickoff for both games will be at 7:30 as mandated by the MHSAA for the months of August and September.