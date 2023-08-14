All three Gazette coverage teams will finally be able to hit the gridiron in football action this Friday. Teams will participate in either jamboree action or a modified scrimmage that will consist of roughly two quarters of play.
The New Albany Bulldogs will go on the road to play Booneville in Nettleton in jamboree action as they draw the day's opening contest at 6:00 p.m.
The Bulldogs return sophomore quarterback Braden Shettles to lead the team as he hopes to build on a successful 2022 campaign in which he completed 125 of 208 passes for 1864 yards and 13 TDs.
New Albany returns bruising senior running back Ke"lan Simpson after he racked up 87 carries for 533 yards and 10 TDs in 2022.
Another senior will be featured in the receiving corps as Kaleum Shaw is back after grabbing 25 passes for 303 yards and two TDs.
The Bulldogs have a solid pair in the linebacker position as Drew Hobson and Jack Keener return for their senior season. Hobson played in only five games in 2022 due to injury, but finished with 23 tackles and 2 TFL while Keener had 46 tackles and 2 TFL in 11 games.
Coach Cody Stubblefield begins his sixth season with New Albany after leading the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record in 2022.
East Union will host the Smithville Seminoles on Friday at 7:00 to launch their season.
The Urchins will turn to the senior running back duo of Luke McVey and Hayden Frazier to pick yardage on the ground while junior quarterback Drew Hollimon returns and will have senior wide receiver Riley Williams and junior tight end Ben Basil as key targets.
The Urchin defense will be led by senior linebackers Garret Adams and Brandon Moses along with senior linemen Jordan Mears and Camren Wages.
Brandon Cherry is back for his second year as head coach of the Urchins after posting a 4-7 record in 2022.
Myrtle will also play at home on Friday as the Hawks host Alcorn Central at 7:00.
The Hawks will look to the senior pair of Joe Kizer and Tanner Fryar to lead the team on both sides of the ball.
Kizer was the leading rusher for the Hawks in 2022 and also plays a vital role on defense at linebacker. Fryar was the leading receiver in 2022 and will play free safety. He will also handle the returns on special teams for Myrtle as well as the punting chores.
Freshman quarterback Jase Gibson will be under center again after starting five games in 2022 as an eighth grader.
The Hawks have a big lineman returning in the person of junior Mitchell Rutherford (6-foot-3, 240 lbs) who plays defensive end and left tackle.
Luke Conlee begins his first year as head coach of the Hawks after serving as an assistant on the staff previously.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&