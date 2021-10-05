Four teams from the New Albany Gazette coverage area have made the MHSAA volleyball playoffs that are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 12.
New Albany, Ingomar, Myrtle and East Union will be continuing their game into the postseason.
New Albany has one Division 1-4A match remaining as they face Tishomingo County on Tuesday, October 5 to determine first and second place.
New Albany has multiple scenarios
New Albany has the advantage in three scenarios that could take place regarding the outcome of the match and give the Lady Bulldogs a fifth consecutive division title.
First case scenario would be a win by the Bulldogs which would give them a perfect 8-0 record in the division and Tishomingo County would be second at 6-2.
Second scenario that favors the Bulldogs would be forcing the match to go to a fifth set while losing 3-2. New Albany would win the tie-break since they defeated Tishomingo earlier by a 3-1 decision.
The third scenario would be if New Albany were to lose 3-1 which would send the matter to point differential. New Albany hold a 13-point advantage currently due to the previous match scores of 25-19, 25-21, 33-35, 25-20.
Tishomingo County would have to beat New Albany by more than 13 total points to win first.
A 3-0 loss by New Albany would land them in the runner-up spot for the playoffs.
Should New Albany win the division, they would host Senatobia on October 12. The Bulldogs would go on the road to face South Pontotoc if they are runner-up.
South Pontotoc won Division 3-4A while Senatobia was the runner-up.
East Union and Myrtle in 2A
East Union was the runner-up in Division 1-2A and will travel to Riverside for their playoff opener. Riverside won the 3-2A title. The winner would move on to face the winner of Walnut/East Webster in the second round.
Myrtle was the runner-up in Division 2-2A and the Hawks will travel to Choctaw County for their first round matchup. The winner of this match would likely face a powerful Belmont Cardinal team in the second round.
Ingomar wins 1A division title
The Ingomar Falcons won a second consecutive division title and are waiting to find out their first round opponent which would be the runner-up in 3-1A. Should Ingomar win the opening round, they would face the winner of Hamilton/Falkner in the second round.
All second round matches would be on Thursday, October 14.
Third round matches will be on Tuesday, October 19 and state championship matches would follow on Saturday, October 23.
Clinton High School will host the 1A, 3A, 5A championships and the 1A state championship is scheduled for noon.
Ridgeland High School will host 2A, 4A, 6A and the 2A championship is set for noon while the 4A championship is slated for 3:00 p.m.