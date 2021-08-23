The long-awaited and highly-anticipated first Friday night of high school football will tee up and kickoff this week as East Union travels to New Albany while Myrtle goes on the road to Vardaman.
Friday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Urchins is the fourth installment of the EUNA Cup. The teams last met on the gridiron in 2019 with the Bulldogs winning at East Union 40-7.
They did not meet in 2020 due to the first two games of the regular season being canceled for all MHSAA teams due to Covid.
New Albany has won the three previous meetings and East Union would like to have their opportunity to hoist the hardware in the rivalry.
It will be the first meeting between coaches Cody Stubblefield and Todd Lott in a game after they served together on the Bulldog coaching staff for two season.
Both teams return their quarterbacks this season, Joe Mathis of New Albany and Rett Johnson of East Union.
New Albany also returns running back CJ Hill while Hayden Frazier will step in to replace the departed Colton Plunk at East Union.
Both teams feature an athlete who can contribute and they will attempt to give them several touches during the contest.
Cameron Knox plays receiver and safety for the Bulldogs. He will most likely se some action on special teams too.
Hayden Roberts will line up as wide receiver on offense and play in the secondary for the Urchins. He is the return man on special teams and handles the punting chores. Roberts also stepped in at quarterback in 2020 when Johnson broke his foot and missed several games.
New Albany will only return two starters on the offensive line while the Urchins return all five 2020 starters plus their tight end.
East Union returns eight defensive starters and feature an experienced secondary.
New Albany's defense was hit hard by graduation as the Bulldogs return only three starters from last season.
Kickoff at Kitchens Field will be at 7:00.
Myrtle will turn to the trio of Jackson Mayer, Caden Hutcheson and Tanner Fryar to lead the Hawk offense.
Mayer will the starting quarter back for Myrtle and Hutcheson should be one of his primary receivers.
Fryar will be the starting running back after averaging over five yards per carry in 2020.
Coach Jeremy Smithey says that his offensive line as a whole will be a new group.
The Myrtle defense will be led by Shelton Graves and Cameron Thomas from their linebacker positions.
Hutcheson will lead the secondary from his safety position.
Myrtle will have a younger team hit the field than in 2020 and Smithey says his Hawks will need to grow up and gel quickly.
Kickoff at Vardaman will be at 7:00.