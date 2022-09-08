Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
ELLISTOWN - East Union junior high teams hosted the New Albany Bulldogs for their second home game of the season Tuesday night.
The 7th grade squads started the action. East Union had the first possession and after a good effort turned the ball over on downs.
On their first possession, the Bulldogs drove for a first down, but a snap for loss took the ball back to the 46-yard line. After an incomplete pass and a fumble recovery by Urchins Reese Ligon, East Union took possession on the 13-yard line.
Quarterback Maddox Treadaway ran for a first down to the 33. Treadaway handed off to Colton Goad for a gain of eight. After a loss of yardage on third and fourth down, the Urchins punted.
New Albany took over on the 31. Cooper Wallis ran for a gain of 13 to the 44 on first down and a 1-yard gain on second. Bulldogs recovered a fumble on third.
With :25 on the clock, the snap to Wallis was fumbled and East Union recovered. Time ran out and at the half the score was 0-0.
The game was cut short due to a lightning delay. The 8th grade and the JV games were cancelled due to weather.
Even though their match-up was cut short, Coach Scott Duley and Coach Kendall Murphy believe the future of their programs looks bright.
Coach Murphy said, “We are excited about this group of 7th and 8th graders and what the future holds for our program. We are taking strides every day to becoming a more disciplined team and getting the most out of each players’ talents. We have to stay focused and keep moving forward day in and day out.”
Coach Scott Duley commented, “The addition of Coach Harvey and Coach Stephens to our junior high coaching staff has been the most significant thing that’s happened in the last several years. Our 8th grade program has a great mix of skill players and linemen. Our 7th grade team has 24 kids, that’s the largest group we’ve ever had so the future of the program looks very bright.”