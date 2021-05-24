East Union traveled to Pisgah for their game 2 contest in the 2A North Baseball Championship series and the Urchins completed the sweep with a 4-1 final. Rudy Baldwyn was the winning pitcher, going seven complete while allowing only one run.
Game 2 photos from East Union at Pisgah
Dennis Clayton
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
