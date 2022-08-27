Game 1
East Union 2, West Union 0
East Union ran out to early set leads and went on to defeat West Union in the opening game of the Union County Volleyball Tournament.
Eliza Whitenton had six kills for the Urchins and Alli Cooper added four.
West Union rallied from a 14-6 deficit to close within six at 22-16, but East Union won the first set 25-17.
East Union raced out to a lead of 8-1 in the second set before West Union closed the score to 20-16. The Urchins closed it out with a 5-2 run as Laura Cobb registered a block, Whitenton dropped in an ace and Cooper drove home a kill.
Game 2
New Albany 2, Myrtle 0
Defending champions New Albany got their day started off on the right foot as they defeated Myrtle in straight sets 2-0. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-13, 25-5.
New Albany got a great boost from Summer Gaskin in the first set as she buried four straight aces in the Myrtle defensive zone to open up a 14-5 lead.
Masey Adams staked New Albany to a huge lead in the second set as the Bulldogs hung up eight points during her serve which included three aces.
Lilly Shannon had five total kills to pace the offense.
Game 3
Ingomar 2, East Union 0
Ingomar defeated East Union 2-0 in game 3 by scores of 25-13, 25-10.
The Falcons used a huge rally in the first set to overcome a 10-8 lead by the Urchins, hanging up 13 straight points to take a 21-10 lead before East Union could break serve.
Cadie Jo Byrd was on the serving line during the run and was aided by three kills by Macie Phifer plus a block and kill by Marissa Bell.
Phifer had 10 kills in the match while Byrd had three.
Game 4
Myrtle 2, West Union 0
Myrtle and West Union battled back and forth the entire match, but the Hawks came out victorious and eliminated the Eagles 2-0. Scores were 25-22 and 25-23.
Myrtle led for most of the first set as they were led by Emma Mayer’s three kills and ace and she punctuated her performance with a set-ending kill.
West Union took a nice lead in the second set and appeared on the verge of forcing a third set when they went up 17-9.
However, Myrtle fought back during Mollie Moody’s serve as they went ahead 21-20.
Anna Goodson knocked down a kill to end the set and frame.
Game 5
Ingomar 2, New Albany 0
Ingomar took the winner’s bracket match over New Albany in a 2-0 straight set decision. Macie Phifer was the key during the first set as she hammered in 10 kills en route to the 25-10 win. Phifer added four kills in the second set which was won by the Falcons 25-19.
Lilly Shannon’s kill pulled the Bulldogs to within three points at 21-18, but the Falcons held off the rally for the 25-19 win.
Cadie Jo Byrd added four kills and an ace for Ingomar.
Shannon had three kills for New Albany.
Game 6
Myrtle 2, East Union 1
Myrtle and East Union fought a furious game six and the Hawks emerged the winner by 2-1.
Myrtle won the first set 25-15 behind Mollie Moody’s outstanding play. Moody had two kills, two aces and a block to propel the Hawks. The match was tied at 14-14, but Myrtle went on an 11-1 dominating run to close.
The second set went back and forth with numerous lead changes and East Union finally won it 32-30.
Alli Cooper had four kills and a block while Eliza Whitenton had three kills for the Urchins.
Myrtle broke a 2-2 tie in the third set and finished the set on a 13-5 advantage to win the match.
Emma Mayer had five kills and Moody had three aces.
Game 7
New Albany 2, Myrtle 0
New Albany advanced to the championship round with a 2-0 straight set win in game seven.
Summer Gaskin was a force in the first set with four kills while Lilly Shannon added two.
New Albany never trailed in the set as they opened on a 4-0 run and extended it to 10 at 15-5 midway.
Myrtle battled back and kept the issue in doubt in the second set, but the Bulldogs were able to finish it off and take the 25-20 win.
Shannon had three kills to pace the Bulldog offense.
Emma Mayer had three kills in the match for Myrtle.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
