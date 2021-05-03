ELLISTOWN – East Union softball coach Josh Blythe called Friday night’s 11-8 Class 2A state playoff loss to East Wester the one that got away.
He watched his team make at least five official errors in Game 1 of the best-of-three state quarterfinals series.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Blythe said. “There were a couple of times we threw to the wrong base, but they were so amped up. I think there were a lot of nerves on both teams.
“That’s one that got away from us.”
East Webster (24-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but East Union (21-9) responded with a seven-run bottom of the second to take a 7-1 lead. The Lady Urchins drew four walks in the second and pitcher Emily Coggin plated four runs with a grand slam off pitcher Liz Massey.
“You put up seven runs in the second inning. Coggin hits the big grand slam. You’re supposed to win those games,” Blythe said. “Our defense failed us. We’ve got to make plays. You make the plays you win the game.”
East Webster rallied in the third to tie the score at 7-7. The Lady Wolverines took advantage of two East Union errors, a two-run double by Hallie Beth Reed and an RBI single from No. 9 batter Whitney Winter.
The visitors took the lead 10-7 with a three-run fourth. They scored on a two-base error and an RBI single by Emma McKee.
Maggie McVey’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth cut the EW lead to 10-8.
East Webster added its final run in the fifth on a throwing error.
“We’ve gave them one tonight,” Blythe said. “We’ve got to go down there and regroup. Both teams respect each other. When you get to this time of year there’s nobody bad playing.”
Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday at East Webster. Game 3, if needed, would follow.