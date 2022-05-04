Friday's MHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Pearl proved to be golden for Myrtle's Kinsley Gordon and East Union's Bryce McLellen as they won the discus in 2A.
Gordon defended her state championship in the event although she moved up to Class 2A from 1A this year with a top throw of 99-09. Her second place competitor, Kyla Bryant, of Mize was a distant second with her best of 91-02.
McLellen won his first-ever state championship with a top throw of 119-04. He edged out Ashton Harris of North Side by one foot as Harris threw for 118-04.
Gordon picked up a bronze medal in the 2A girls triple jump with her best of 33-05. Reneshia Myles won the event with a top leap of 35-06. Gordon just missed a third medal as she placed fourth in the long jump at 16-02.50 while Cheyenne Warrington of Puckett won with a jump of 17-00.
East Union had two other athletes to win silver on the day as Gabe Rakestraw took second in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 11:12.01 and Briley Lesley was second in the 2A girls pole vault with her best of 9-00.
East Union's other medalist was Chance McLellen in the 2A boys pole vault as he placed third at 9-00.
Myrtle got a bronze medal performance from Maiyla Johnson in the 2A girls 100 meter hurdles with her time of 18.34.
Myrtle girls 4x800 relay team comprised of Maggie Moody, Riley Plymel, Karley Gullick and Indya Simmons took second place with their combined time of 11:13.75. Puckett won the event with a time of 10:45.89.
Sydney Turner came in third in the 2A girls pole vault at 8-06 for Myrtle while Harleigh Herring narrowly missed a medal as she placed fourth.
Overall team competition saw Myrtle place third with 60 points and East Union was 14th with 19 points in 2A girls. Puckett girls won the 2A team with 82 points and Charleston was second at 77 points.
East Union boys placed eighth overall in 2A with 33 points. Amite County won the team competition with 78 points.
New Albany had one runner that just missed a medal as Dorian Hurd was fourth in the 4A Boys 300 hurdles with a time of 41.97.