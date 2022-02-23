MYRTLE – Kinsley Gordon's game has found another gear in the postseason as the senior led Myrtle to a 58-46 win over county rival East Union in the opening round of the 2A playoffs on Monday.
Gordon scored from beyond the arc, in the paint and at the free-throw stripe, hitting three 3-pointers, seven conventional field goals and converting 18 of 23 free throws for a 41-point night.
"I think the last time I played against (East Union), I missed 17 free throws and it was probably one of the worst games that I've ever played," Gordon said. "Every day since that game, I've shot 100 free throws a day to start practice because we have been really focusing on our free throws and it has helped my shot.
"At the beginning of the game I hit 2 threes and then I kept making my free throws, I got a little rusty at the end, but everything just felt good tonight. I just kept going to the hole as much as I could."
Gordon added nine points in the second quarter as the Lady Hawks built a 30-14 lead at the half.
Myrtle built a 20-point cushion in the fourth quarter at 49-29, but the Lady Urchins fought back to cut the lead to eight points at 54-46, but it was too little, too late as Myrtle scored the final four points of the night.
"We had been playing a zone, but we played mostly man and if Mollie (Moody) hadn't gotten into foul trouble, we would have gone all man," Myrtle coach Chris Greer said. "Jorja (Roberson) and Peyton (Wildman) are awful good players and we were trying to make it hard on them.
"Kinsley did a great job, Mollie and Dream (Carnell) hit a couple of shots and I thought the other girls played great defense. Our girls know their role - Kinsley's gonna score and the others are going to play defense."
Carnell was also in double figures for Myrtle with 10 points.
Roberson and Wildman ended their careers at East Union with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Myrtle (17-7) will play Calhoun City in the second round, the Lady Wildcats defeated Leflore County 64-31 on Monday.
Three-Pointers
TURNING POINT: The first quarter decided the contest as Myrtle ran out to a 16-3 lead behind Gordon's 11 points and Dream Carnell hit for the other five Lady Hawk points.
POINT MAKER: Gordon scored 41 points, 20 of those came in the first half and 21 in the second.
TALKING POINT: "I told them at the end of the game, you get down 16-3 and you can't do that against a team that shoots a lot of free throws, plays a zone and they are going to force you to play slow. We couldn't make a lot of shots in that first half, that's where we kinda lost it, right there." - East Union coach Chase Brown