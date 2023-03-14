ELLISTOWN - Landon Harmon was a force on the mound and at the plate while Rett Johnson provided some power with his bat as East Union rolled to the 10-2 win over Pine Grove on Tuesday. Both Harmon and Johnson homered for the Urchins in their 9-run first inning.
Harmon was the winning pitcher as he worked six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. He threw 106 pitches with 69 going for strikes.
"My slider was a big part of what was working tonight when I struggled throwing strikes with my fastball, my slider really came in clutch there," Harmon said. "What was really working was the outside slider, for a righty it would be on the outside corner and of course for a lefty it would be coming back in to the outside corner.
"The fastball was great when I needed it because even with them just knowing that I could blow it past them is good enough so I don't really have to throw it all the time to know that I can do that."
Harmon also contributed to his own cause early on as he hit a 2-run homer in his first plate appearance to up the lead at that time to 6-0.
"I was just thinking make contact with it because I had two strikes on me, but he kinda missed his spot there," Harmon said. "He was throwing outside but he missed it and got too much of the plate and it went over."
East Union had scored runs earlier by means of Drew Hollimon's fielders choice RBI to score the game's first run.
Ross Cochran followed with a 2-RBI single to raise the lead to 3-0.
Ben Basil was the next man to join the RBI club as his single drove in the fourth run for the Urchins.
Harmon's heroics padded the advantage to 6-0 with only one out.
Clayton Russell followed Harmon and reached on an error and Daniel Whitfield laid down a perfect bunt for an infield single to put two aboard.
Johnson came up with two outs and deposited the offering from Pine Grove well beyond the fence for the 3-run homer and gave East Union a commanding 9-0 lead.
"Well, we had runners on first and second, so really I'm just trying to put a ball in the gap and then actually I think it was either 2-1 or 3-1 plus count and I had an awful swing and popped up in foul territory, so I had two strikes on me," Johnson said. "At that point it was just cut my swing down and it actually caught the barrel I guess, I was just trusting my hands to get that pitch and the weight room helps too."
East Union had runners in scoring position in both the second and third innings, but left the runners stranded each time.
Pine Grove took advantage of a run that scored on a wild pitch for their first run in the top of the third and they later added a second run as a result of a throwing error by the Urchins to cut into the lead at 9-2.
The Urchins scored the final run of the contest during the fifth inning as Russell walked and later scored on Johnson's RBI groundout for the 10-2 final.
Jude Treadaway came on in relief in the seventh to close out the game for the win, ending it with a strikeout.
Johnson went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in four runs.
Cochran was 2 for 4 on the night with two RBI and Harmon had two RBI off one hit.
