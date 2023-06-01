PEARL — Landon Harmon picked a good time to pitch the best game of his life.
The sophomore Mississippi State commit tossed a five-inning perfect game as East Union raced past Pisgah 14-0 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A Baseball State Championship series at Trustmark Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Game 2 of the series will be Friday at 1 p.m.
The last pitcher to throw a perfect game in a state championship series was Sumrall’s Luke Lowery in 2011 against Mooreville.
“His last two outings he’s been very good. He’s a competitor and works for what he gets. He’s got God-given ability and he works at it,” said East Union coach Jamie Russell. “He’s a good one. Offensively we had good approaches and had a lot of hits that were middle-away and we kept pressure on them.”
Harmon had nine strikeouts and needed just 63 pitches.
“This was my first ever perfect game, so it’s pretty exciting. But the most important thing was I did my job and now we got to come back here Friday and do it again,” Harmon said. “My slider and fastball were working today. This means everything, but we’re not done yet.”
East Union scored two runs in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Drew Hollimon and a fielder’s choice by Tristan Baldwyn.
The Urchins tacked on five runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead highlighted by four consecutive RBI singles by Jude Treadaway, Rett Johnson, Hollimon and Ross Cochran.
East Union added three runs in the third to take a 10-0 lead highlighted by a two-run single by Cochran.
The Urchins added on the final four runs to take the 14-0 lead in the fourth highlighted by a two-run by Johnson.
Treadaway, Johnson and Cochran had three hits each to lead East Union (30-5) offensively.
“From day one this is where these guys wanted to be and as a coach it’s been a joy to see them come together,” Russell said. “We tell them don’t take these opportunities for granted, so Friday we have to get back out here and compete and be ready because Pisgah isn’t going to lay down.”
Lane Lewis (6-3) took the loss on the mound for Pisgah (25-9).
“Their guy was on and filled up the strike zone and we didn’t make many adjustments at the plate,” said Pisgah coach Sam Starnes. “We’ve seen velocity early in the year, but haven’t seen a guy throw over 80 in the playoffs for over a month. We have to move on from this one and be ready for Friday.”
