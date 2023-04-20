ELLISTOWN - Still riding the high from clinching the Region 1-2A Division title, East Union used their energy to get a big win over in-county rival, Ingomar, Monday night, 21-5.
Ingomar loaded the bases in the top of the first and scored four when Kaylee Crawford hit a grand-slam giving the Lady Falcons the early 4-0 lead.
The Lady Urchins answered quickly in the bottom of the inning when Mia Hutcheson hit a long ball to the left field for a double driving in runners from first and second. At the end of the first, Ingomar had the lead 4-2.
Lucy Cochran retired the side in order in the top of the second. The Lady Urchins extended their lead when Cochran bunted and drove a run in from third followed by a double from Marley Clayton to bring runners in from second and third. Caroline Sherwood hit a grand-slam homerun over the left field wall, 11-4. East Union added 10 more runs in the inning to solidify the lead, 21-4.
Ingomar tried to rally in the top of the third. Macie Phifer hit a single homerun over the center field wall. The Lady Falcons were unable to get their bats going and East Union took the win 21-5 in three innings.
For the Lady Urchins, Cochran took the mound throwing 68 pitches with 47 strikes. She allowed 5 runs on 4 hits, 2 walks, and 2 homeruns.
For the Lady Falcons, Kaylee Crawford threw 81 pitches with 35 strikes, allowing 9 hits, 21 runs, 6 walks with one homerun.
East Union plated 21 at-bats, 21 runs on 9 hits, 15 RBIs, and 6 walks. The Urchins were led by Caroline Sherwood with 3 at-bats, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 RBIs, and a grand-slam homerun.
Ingomar had 13 at-bats, 5 runs on 4 hits, 5 RBIs, 2 walks and 6 strike-outs. Kaylee Crawford led the Lady Falcons with 2 at-bats, 1 run, 1 hit, and 4 RBIs on a grand-slam.
After the game, Coach Josh Blythe commented, “This was a weird game. We gave up a grand-slam in the first. Our girls were upset about it and decided to play better and we put up 19 runs in the bottom of the second. The seniors go out with a win. We won the division last week and this puts us at 24-3 on the year.”
