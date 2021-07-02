Football season is less than two months away as the kickoff for game one of the 2021 season is set for August 27 for New Albany, East Union and Myrtle.
All three teams will see a bit of a shakeup in the makeup of their divisions.
New Albany will be part of the Highway 15 connection as they will tote the pigskin in Division 4-2A. Other members of that division will be Ripley, North Pontotoc, Pontotoc, South Pontotoc and Houston.
New Albany, Ripley and North Pontotoc were members of 4-1A previously while Pontotoc and South Pontotoc were in 4-2A and Houston moves up from 4-3A.
East Union will remain in Division 2-1A, but will be joined by county rival, Myrtle in the division as the Hawks move into new territory with the jump to 2A.
Other members of the division include Baldwyn, Belmont, Potts Camp and Walnut.
East Union, Potts Camp and Walnut are holdovers from the previous 2-1A division while Myrtle and Baldwyn moved up from Division 1-1A. Belmont was in 3-1A and moved down in classification.
Week one of local prep football has the renewed battle for the EUNA Cup as New Albany hosts East Union on August 27. The Bulldogs won the last meeting which was in 2019 by a 40-7 score.
Myrtle will hit the road for their first contest of the season as they travel to Vardaman.
East Union will be involved in two rivalry games during the season as they host Myrtle on October 15 with bragging rights and division standings on the line.
The teams last met in 2019 at East Union with the Urchins getting the upper-hand in a 61-19 non-division contest.
All three teams will wrap up their regular season on October 29 with playoffs set to begin on November 5.
Friday, Aug. 27
East Union at New Albany
Myrtle at Vardaman
Friday, Sept. 3
Heritage Academy at East Union
New Albany at Itawamba AHS
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Friday, Sept. 10
Byhalia at New Albany
East Union at Booneville
Myrtle at Thrasher
Friday, Sept. 17
East Union at Eupora
New Albany at Booneville
Open - Myrtle
Friday, Sept. 24
Corinth at New Albany
East Webster at East Union
Middleton (Tenn.) at Myrtle
Friday, Oct 1
East Union at Belmont*
Myrtle at Potts Camp*
New Albany at Pontotoc*
Thursday, Oct. 7
Baldwyn at Myrtle*
Friday, Oct. 8
East Union at Walnut*
Ripley at New Albany*
Friday, Oct. 15
Myrtle at East Union*
New Albany at North Pontotoc*
Friday, Oct. 22
East Union at Potts Camp*
South Pontotoc at New Albany*
Walnut at Myrtle*
Friday, Oct. 29
Baldwyn at East Union*
Myrtle at Belmont*
New Albany at Houston*
(* - division game)