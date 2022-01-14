The New Albany Kiwanis Hotbed Classic will celebrate year 30 with a highly competitive schedule of games on Saturday, January 22. Historic Memorial Gymnasium in New Albany will again play host to the 10 game slate.
All four Union County boys teams will be involved in the early part of the day in back-to-back succession to get the event going.
East Union and TCPS will tip off the morning at 8:30 and will be followed by West Union versus Kossuth.
The third game of the day will pit Myrtle against Holly Springs.
Ingomar will hit the floor in the fourth contest of the day as they face off against Belgreen from Alabama. Ingomar will feature 2022 North-South All-Star Adin Johnson.
Next up for the day in the fifth contest will be Nettleton and Deshler (Alabama). Nettleton will feature Zay Dilworth, a 2022 North-South All-Star.
More afternoon session contests will have Booneville squaring off against Pontotoc in the sixth game while Clinton will play Jonesboro (Arkansas) in the seventh game.
Pontotoc also has a 2022 North-South All-Star in the person of Zane Tipler.
Jonesboro are 15-time state champions in the state of Arkansas with the last title coming in 2021 with the 5A crown. They will feature Oklahoma State signee Quion Williams.
Clinton will feature the number one player in Mississippi, Kimani Hamilton, a Mississippi State signee as well a McDonalds All-American nominee and Dandy Dozen selection.
MRA will face MHEA of Tennessee in Saturday's eighth game while Bartlett from Tennessee will play Hueytown (Alabama) in the ninth session.
MRA is led by the third winningest active coach in the United States, Richard Duease, who is in his 46th year and has won over 1700 games. Former coach Norris Ashley of Ingomar is second to Duease in Mississippi with 1697 wins.
MRA also will feature Josh Hubbard who is has gotten a lot of interest from Ole Miss.
MHEA are the 2021 Home School National Champions and their lineup includes three 6'6" players. One of the more prominent of the trio is Justin Morgan, a Murray State commit.
Bartlett showcases the duo of Amarr Knox and JR Jacobs in their lineup. Knox has offers from South Carolina State and UT-Martin. Both Knox and Jacobs are McDonalds All-American nominees.
Hueytown is led by Corey Stephenson, a 6'4' guard and Deamdre Colemen, a Coastal Carolina football signee.
The finale of the day will feature New Albany against Winfield Alabama to put a wrap on the busy day.
New Albany will be led by Jones College signee Kam Carter while Winfield will feature 6'10' Shelton State CC commit, Logan Feltman.
Some of the main games of interest should be the Clinton vs Jonesboro game at 4:30, MRA vs MHEA at 6:00 and Bartlett vs Hueytown at 7:30.
Teams making their first appearance in the Hotbed include Belgreen, Deshler, Jonesboro, MRA, MHEA and Winfield.
Admission for the Hotbed Classic is $10 and that will be good for the entire day of events.
Event organizer, David Goode, says there will again be halftime shootout competitions between every game.
This year's co-corporate sponsors are Rowan Family Dentistry and Northeast Community College.