BLUE SPRINGS- The East Union Urchins failed to rebound from last week’s defeat to county-rival New Albany as they fell to the Heritage Academy Patriots and their high-scoring passing attack 41-15.
Head coach Todd Lott said it simply came down to execution.
“They executed, and we didn’t. That’s the bottom line.”
The Patriots came into the bout with a 2-0 record, led by four-star quarterback Mack Howard. He was the catalyst in the win, scoring six total touchdowns including five through the air.
The opening drive began with a short kick by the Urchins to keep the ball out of the hands of dynamic playmaker Wesley Miller. Howard took advantage of the short field with a three-play drive capped off by a 35-yard scramble that went for six.
East Union used their powerful downhill running to respond and help the offense move into enemy territory. However, the drive came to a screeching halt as Rett Johnson had a third-down pass intercepted.
From that point forward, it was all Heritage Academy.
The Patriots scored on all four of their first-half drives with Howard racking up three first-half touchdown passes on connections to receivers Mitchell Woodard, Luke Fisher, and Trey Naugher to build a 27-0 lead.
East Union seemed to respond as time expired in the first half with a heave from Johnson to Conner Bishop, but a flag was thrown that ended the half and negated the score, highlighting the early missed opportunities by the Urchins.
“We didn’t execute. A lot of selfish penalties, and that’s on me as head coach… we got a lot to clean up,” said Lott.
The Urchins did not go down in the second half without effort, though. A great return on the opening second-half kickoff from Riley Williams gave the offense a short field, which they took advantage of with a nine-yard touchdown run by Hayden Frazier to cut the gap to 27-7.
The Heritage Academy offense proved to be just too much as they scored on their next two possessions on touchdown passes from Howard to Harris Gunter and Woodard, respectively.
East Union scored late on a run from four yards out by Luke McVey, but the victory had already been decided as the Patriots left Blue Springs with the 41-15 win.
The Urchins were led offensively by McVey, who carried the ball 12 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Frazier carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards and a score.
East Union moves to 0-2 on the season and heads on the road to play Booneville next Friday, who defeated Baldwyn 2-0 in their last game.
“Just come back and go to work on Monday… Just gotta keep working and try to improve our program every day,” said Lott.