INGOMAR - The Ingomar Falcons went to a fourth set, but settled the issue over a determined team of Urchins with their 3-1 win on Thursday. Ingomar won by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-7 over county-rival East Union. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus