INGOMAR - The Ingomar Falcons went to a fourth set, but settled the issue over a determined team of Urchins with their 3-1 win on Thursday. Ingomar won by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-7 over county-rival East Union.
Keys to the Ingomar win were rotations in which Cadie Jo Byrd was at the service line as she helped the Falcons go on a 10-0 run in the first set and an 8-0 run during the second set.
Byrd registered three aces in the first set and two in the second to help her team to the win.
"I thought we served it pretty well tonight as far as not making a ton of service errors," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "Cadie Jo had two really good runs tonight service-wise that resulted in or near double-digit points.
"Our back row passing was pretty good, (Macie) Phifer had a good night on the front line."
The opening set had seen four ties with the last coming at 13-13, but by the time that the Urchins broke the serve by Byrd, Ingomar was solidly in the lead at 23-13.
The second set was similar as East Union only trailed by one at 10-9 before Byrd went to the service stripe and helped Ingomar establish a commanding 18-9 lead.
East Union fought back and claimed the third set by a 25-20 score and were helped by strong play by Ali Cooper (3 aces), Jessica Henderson (4 kills) and Laura Cobb (2 blocks and ace).
Ingomar owned the fourth set however as the Falcons raced out to a 9-0 as Byrd was again on the serve to enable her team to establish the lead. Phifer had five kills during the run while Byrd dropped in an ace and Marissa Bell registered a kill.
"We had bad starts in every single set, but from about 10 points on in the sets, we were pretty good from that point on," Wilbanks said. "I know with (Emma) Akins being out for East Union put them in a position where other players were playing some.
"They played hard and they played well the third set, they wore our tails out during the third set."
East Union coach Josh Blythe saw some areas to work on for his Urchins with division play looming on the horizon.
"It's not ideal to lose your setter, a kid that's been playing for four years, but I'm trying to think a ways to motivate the team," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "They (Ingomar) are good, Macie is really, really good and you take the fourth set, they scored 20 points in their first three rotations with Macie on the front row.
"Now we made a lot of mistakes, I'm not telling you that it was perfect on their part, but they had Byrd serving during part of that and Phifer outside attacking and that's a pretty good combo."
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
