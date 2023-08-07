NEW ALBANY - The Ingomar Lady Falcons navigated past a host of teams and claimed first place at Saturday's annual Bulldog Bash at New Albany. Ingomar defeated county rival East Union 2-0 in the Gold Bracket championship match to claim the trophy.
"I think at the end of the day we did a really good job, I mean we didn't lose a set today and I think that's something to be proud of," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "We showed some consistency, I guess, but inside the sets though, I think we are still kinda making too many mistakes in a row.
"We've got to be able to cut them off and not let that snowball and that one become four or five, I think that's probably our focus negative from today. We've got to work on that and get better at it, but I was proud of our girls, proud of how they competed, their effort was great today so, you know, it's a good way to start the season and hopefully we can just build off that."
Ingomar defeated a gritty East Union team by scores of 25-18, 25-20 in the championship.
The Lady Falcons had defeated Kossuth earlier in bracket play 2-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-11. The Lady Aggies reached the 3A semifinals in 2022 while the Lady Falcons were state champions in 1A. Ingomar will move into Class 2A this fall and appear poised to make a run for a state title in a higher classification.
Ingomar again was led by the front line power game supplied by Macie Phifer along with Cadie Jo Byrd. They lost their setter from last year's championship team, Lindsey Dillard, but Abby Miller took up the mantle on Saturday and supplied her big hitters with some good sets.
"We're still working through the timing aspect of it and getting comfortable with somebody new just being out there," Wilbanks said. "I thought Abby did a great job today, you know, a freshman coming into a veteran team and she's just going to continue to get better. She's good, but she's going to continue to get better."
East Union came up short in the championship, but the Lady Urchins had quite an impressive run in the Gold Bracket as they defeated Caledonia, the 2022 4A champions and New Albany, who lost to Caledonia in the 4A semifinals in 2022.
East Union defeated Caledonia 2-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-22 in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Urchins rallied after dropping the first set to New Albany to take their match 2-1. Scores from that contest were 12-25, 25-22, 16-14.
"I thought we played hard, I frlt like there was some inconsistency, we were kinda like Jekyll and Hyde for a few minutes, but it's a young group and we've got a lot of kids that have gotten a lot better for us," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "I was proud of our hustle and just the overall effort, not giving up on balls. You can be competitive doing that.
You know, looked down here at that last match and I saw three Union County teams (East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle) playing volleyball today in the championships of the Silver and Gold, that's pretty cool, man.
We've been doing this five years, so it's just a testament to the kids, to the county and to the parents and just the overall competitive nature of everybody. We had some bright spots today.
