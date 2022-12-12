ELLISTOWN - East Union dropped a close game to in-county rival Ingomar by a 72-62 score in a non-conference boys match-up Friday night. Ingomar got the sweep as the Lady Falcons came out on top in the girls game.
In the first, Ingomar started the scoring early with back-to-back shots from Jack Denton and Joseph Petty. East Union’s Clayton Russell quickly answered with a long three. Later in the period, Tristan Baldwyn took the charge to give East Union the ball. Baldwyn took the long 3-point shot to help the Urchins take the lead. Ingomar regained the lead when Breyden Tillery and Joseph Petty combined for 6 points. After much back-and-forth at the end of the first, Ingomar had a slight advantage 21-20.
East Union started the scoring in the second when senior John Evins went up for an unsuccessful 2-point shot. Evins got his own rebound and put the ball back into the goal. Ingomar’s Cody Bost connected on two 3-point shots to help the Falcons regain the lead 31-25. The teams swapped baskets at the end of the second to keep the score close. Ingomar maintained the lead at the half 36-33.
Ingomar started the second half with a 2-point basket from Tillery. East Union Russell answered with a quick 2 on the other end. Urchin’s Baldwyn rebounded the ball and took it the length of the floor for another 2 followed by Evins basket to give East Union the lead. The Urchins outscored the Falcons 17-14 in the third. At the end of the third, the score was tied, 50-50.
In the fourth, Ingomar capitalized on East Union’s inability to control the ball and to connect at the free throw line to take the advantage. During the second half of the period, East Union began to foul and Ingomar players found their groove, connecting with 8 of 12 from the free throw line. Ingomar took the lead that they would keep until the end. Final score was 72-62.
For the Urchins, John Evins had 20 points, Tristan Baldwyn had 15, Clayton Russell had 9, and Luke Wood had 8. For the Falcons, Jack Denton had 17, Cody Bost had 14, Joseph Petty had 11, and Kyland Morgan had 10.
(G) Ingomar 67, East Union 40
East Union Lady Urchins hosted Ingomar Lady Falcons for an in-county non-conference match-up Friday night. Led by freshman Josie Bell, East Union put up a good fight but fell short in the end, 67-40.
Ingomar won the toss and Daylen Grissom put up a early 2-point attempt getting fouled in the process. At the line Grissom went 1 for 1. The Lady Falcons took the early lead 3-0, but the Lady Urchins answered quickly with a free throw from Josie Bell and a 2-point shot by Caroline Sherwood to tie it up, 3-3. Bell got a quick 3-point basket to give East Union the lead 6-3.
Ingomar’s Kylie Jumper and Cadie Jo Byrd connected with back-to-back shots to help the Falcons regain the lead, 6-3. Jumper and Grissom added to the effort to extend the Falcon lead to 11-6 at the end of the first.
To begin the second, Ingomar scored 5 unanswered points. East Union’s first points of the period came when Katie Sherwood went to the line. Shortly after, Bell went to the line to add two more. In total, the Lady Urchins went to the free throw line seven time in the second period and scored 11 out of 14 to help close the gap. Ingomar led at the half, 32-20.
East Union’s Bell started the second half by connecting with a 2-point basket. Ingomar’s Jumper answered with a long 3 to extend the Lady Falcon lead 35-22. The Lady Urchins kept battling throughout the period but were not able to significantly cut the lead. At the end of three, Ingomar maintained the lead 51-30.
During the fourth, the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Urchins 16-10 and extended the lead they would keep as time ran out. Ingomar took the match 67-40.
For the Lady Urchins Josie Bell had 17 and Laura Cobb put up 8. For the Lady Falcons, Macie Phifer has 16 and Daylen Grissom had 11.
The Lady Urchins drop to 7-4 on the season, while the Lady Falcons remain undefeated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.