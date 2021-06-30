It’s 45 minutes before the first pitch and 84-year-old Jimmy Wigginton is making the slow walk, with the aid of a cane, to his customary seat under the press box at East Union Attendance Center’s baseball field.
He’ll join his bride of nearly 65 years, Mary Jane, his constant companion for all East Union athletics events.
Today it’s baseball. A few weeks prior it was softball. During the winter months they were in the gym for girls and boys basketball. In the fall, football and girls volleyball kept the Wigginton’s schedule busy.
The Urchins fans know where the couple sits and many stop to greet them as they walk to their own seats: “Hey, Mr. Jimmy. Good to see y’all. I knew y’all would be here.”
“Baseball’s my favorite,” said Wigginton, wearing a 2021 brown and gold team model baseball cap. “I’ve really enjoyed watching football. Basketball, volleyball, softball … I go to all of them. I really miss slow-pitch softball. It was fun to watch.”
A former owner of a machine and welding shop, Mr. Jimmy and Mary Jane raised three children – two boys and one girl. All three played basketball for the Urchins and the boys played baseball.
“All of our kids and grandkids went to school here,” Wigginton said. “We’ve supported all the sports since they’ve had a school here.”
Wigginton is always a good-natured supporter for the baseball team. On this day, an opposing fan was complaining about the calls by the plate umpire. Mr. Jimmy couldn’t help but respond.
“That was a good pitch. How did you like that one?” he said out loud, drawing laughs.
Wigginton’s love for all things Urchin is “incredible” says East Union baseball head coach Chris Basil.
“I’ve known him a long time. He’s one fine man,” Basil said. “He’s always here for our games. No matter where we play, he finds a way to get there.”
A few years back, East Union honored Wigginton with a “Lifetime Urchin” award, which included a lifetime pass to all home athletics events.
“He’s an Urchin of Urchins,” said East Union baseball assistant coach Zane Treadaway. “He’s been coming to games a long time. He’s a big supporter. He knows a lot about baseball. He’s taught me some things (about pitching). He’s talked to our players. He’s a wealth of knowledge, He loves this community. If there is something going on, Jimmy Wigginton is there.”
Basil played outfield when he was age 12 for Wigginton, who coached a youth league team in the Alpine Community.
CALL HIM COACH
Wigginton will forever be a baseball coach. During East Union’s MHSAA Class 2A semifinal series Game 2 win against visiting Pisgah, he watched the Urchins’ talented left-handed pitcher Carter Phillips struggle early with his delivery.
“The release point is the main factor,” Wigginton said. “(Phillips) is releasing the ball too high. The ball has nowhere to go but high.”
A former pitcher during his playing days for the former Lee County school of Cedar Hill and the semi-pro Saltillo Redbirds, Wigginton enjoyed showing the players on his youth league teams how to pitch.
“I always taught my pitchers how to throw over the top, not sidearm,” he said.
Wigginton perfected his craft by throwing strikes – “hitting the spot” – through an old tire hanging from the wall of a smokehouse. He considered himself a drop-ball artist. “You’d call it a sinker now,” he said. “It would start out waist high and dropped behind the plate.”
The right-hander also had a fastball, curve and knuckleball in his arsenal of pitches.
“When I pitched, I would always change up my pitches,” he said. “A lot of pitchers would get in a routine with their pitches. I could always hit their curveball when I got a read on it.”
When Mary Jane was asked if her husband was her favorite player, she looked at him, laughed and said, “I don’t know about that.”
Mr. Jimmy just hee-hawed and replied, “She’s not telling you everything.”
HALL OF FAMER
Wigginton was inducted two years ago into the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport and for his love and support of East Union baseball.
He spent years organizing and coaching youth-league baseball teams in Guntown, Saltillo and Alpine during the 1960s and 70s.
“I really didn’t expect this, and it’s just a great honor,” Wigginton said in his induction remarks. “Baseball has meant a lot to me, and it’s meant a lot to the kids. It’s improved the program a lot at East Union.
“I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
Basil, Treadaway and all the Urchins are glad the Wiggintons – especially Mr. Jimmy – have been with them every step of the way.