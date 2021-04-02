ELLISTOWN - Rett Johnson and Rudy Baldwyn provided the hitting and the pitching to keep the East Union Urchins perfect in 1-2A baseball as they defeated New Site 8-0 on Thursday. The win gave the Urchins the sweep in the division series and improved their 1-2A slate to 6-0.
The key innings for the Urchins were the third and fourth frames as they scored seven of their eight runs in those at-bats.
"We got some big hits in some crucial situations and I thought Rudy did a tremendous job," East Union coach Chris Basil said. "He had a high pitch count, I think during the fifth, but he did a tremendous job in the sixth with an eight-pitch inning.
"He did a great job, he dominated and that's what we've got to have."
Baldwyn went six complete inning in his day's work, throwing 98 pitches in his shutout, while allowing two hits and issuing three walks. He struck out 11 Royals.
Connor Timms came on to close out the game in the seventh and retired the Royals in order.
Johnson stayed on the base paths for seemingly the entire contest, going 4 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored.
Johnson scored the game's first run after his infield single got him aboard with one out. Hayden Roberts followed two batters later to drive him in with his RBI double.
Johnson struck again in the third inning that gave the Urchins the momentum and a comfortable lead. He led off the frame with a single and later scored on a throwing error.
Ethan Hitt doubled after Johnson reached and would later score as well.
Ross Cochran delivered a clutch 2-RBI single to drive in Riley Williams and Thad Bell who were running for the pitcher and catcher to put East Union up 5-0 after three innings.
Meanwhile, Baldwyn was building on his strikeout inventory during the second and third innings as he gave up a walk in both, but he overcame by striking out three batters in each.
The Urchins batted around in the fourth, scoring three runs as Jace Basil, Jude Treadaway and Johnson all singled and scored. A New Site wild pitch, error and bases-loaded walk pushed across the runs.
Now the Urchins find themselves alone atop the 1-2A standings with their 6-0 record after playing an extremely challenging non-division schedule and facing the aces of several staffs. Basil is not surprised by the success of his team and is pleased with the results.
"I thought we would be (first place), we've got some really good baseball players here, but we knew it was going to take us some time to start clicking," Basil said. "We got a chance, we've got three good guys on the mound that can compete and we've got some younger guys coming on for us. We look forward to seeing them and see where we end up in a few weeks."
East Union stands at 10-5, 6-0 on the season.