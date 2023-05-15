Rett Johnson introduced himself to the Eupora pitching staff on Friday as the Urchin senior who was recently named Mr. Baseball of Class 2A went 4 for 4 and helped his team to the 16-3 mercy rule win over Eupora.
East Union's win gave them the series sweep in round three and they now head into the Class 2A North championship series with East Webster this week.
East Webster defeated Pine Grove 2-0 in the third round.
Johnson and his teammates left no doubt early on that they meant business in the game two contest as they erupted for seven runs in the first inning.
The Urchins sent 12 batters up to the plate and Johnson picked up two hits in the frame.
East Union added two runs in the second plus a single run in the third to take a 10-1 lead. Johnson doubled and later scored the run in the third.
The Urchins continued to beat up on the Eagle pitching as they scored four runs in the fourth.
Landon Harmon got things started with a double and Ben Basil drove him in with a RBI single. Clayton Russell came in to run for the pitcher Basil and scored on on error.
Jude Treadaway tripled to drive in a run and later scored on a wild pitch to raise the score to 14-1.
Johnson, who the Eagles still haven't been able to get out, followed Treadaway's triple with a single, but was stranded at first.
Harmon came back to lead off in the top of the fifth and smashed a solo homer to center for the Urchins.
The final run for East Union came as Basil singled and Russell came on as courtesy runner again. Daniel Whitfield singled down the line in left to plate Russell for the final run in the 16-3 beating.
Besides Johnson's perfect night at the plate, Basil also shone with a 3 for 4 game with four RBIs while also going the five innings and picking up the win on the mound.
Basil turned in these pitching numbers - three runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
Other Urchins with multiple hits included Treadaway who went 2 for 4 with a RBI, Ross Cochran was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Harmon was 2 for 2 with a RBI.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.