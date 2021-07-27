Caroline King of New Albany and Devin Coghlan have been named top athletes in Mississippi in girls golf and boys bowling by the Clarion Ledger.
An awards ceremony took place last week and the duo were honored for their exceptional year in their respective sports.
King won girls top golfer over 11 other finalists from across the state and in all classifications. She won the Class II State Championship with a total score of 158 (+14) which was seven strokes ahead of the second place finisher.
King, a junior, will return to defend her title and hopes to lead New Albany to a team title as the Lady Bulldogs were runner-up in 2021. She is also a key member of the New Albany Lady Bulldog soccer team.
Coghlan won the top boys bowler award over five other finalists from all classes across the state.
He helped lead East Union boys to a state championship in February. Coghlan led all bowlers in all three classes that competed at the three day event with his final score of 688 to earn Class 1 All-State honors. He was also named to the five man All-State team.
Coghlan, a senior, helped the Urchins win their fifth state bowling title in 15 years.
New Albany’s Heidi Clayton was a finalist in Girls Tennis Player of the Year. She played in the Class 4A in girls individuals singles championship, falling to Sunny Logan of Caledonia by a 3-0 decision. Clayton was an eighth grader this season.
Conner Coleman of Myrtle was a finalist in Boys Powerlifter of the Year. He won the 275 class in 1A powerlifting and set a state squat record for 1A at 605 pounds. Coleman was a senior for the Hawks.
Emma Boatner of East Union was a finalist for Girls Powerlifter of the Year. She won the 198 class with a total of 920 points. Boatner had a squat of 385, a bench of 150 and a deadlift of 385.