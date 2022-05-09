Andy Kirk recently announced his retirement from ICC Indian Softball and will be remembered for his outstanding career there. However, before ICC, Kirk made an impact at various local schools in Union County, coaching a variety of sports.
Kirk's athletic career began at Ingomar under the coaching of Norris Ashley as the 1992 graduate began to hone his athletic skills, playing baseball and basketball. Sonny Faulkner and Gerald Weeden were Kirk's junior high basketball coaches.
"That was the only sports we had back then, baseball and basketball, so I was part of those," Kirk said. "Back in 1989 we were runner-up at state and I was one of only a couple of ninth-graders on the team.
"We lost two state championships in baseball when I was playing with Chris Kidd, Mercy Cross out of Biloxi put us out both years. They are a private public school and they recruited all those kids.
"They had a guy that played for the (Atlanta) Braves and another guy was the ace at Southern Miss for four years. They were loaded, we were the best 1A public school there was and it stunk to lose two championships."
Kirk credits Ashley with his success and gaining knowledge of both games.
"I learned so much from Coach Ashley in basketball and baseball, he's been tremendous to me through all my career," Kirk said.
Kirk moved on to the college scene after graduating from Ingomar and took his baseball skills to Northeast Community College.
"I went to Northeast and played baseball for Ray Scott," Kirk said. "I was in his first recruiting class in 1993. It was pretty neat to be there when he's getting his career going and he's like Vice-President of Students now. He's still at it."
Kirk's work on the Northeast diamond led to a scholarship to Union University in 1995-96.
Kirk said that one thing that many people do not realize was that many years ago, Union had a football team and that Paul (Bear) Bryant coached there before he became a famous coach at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama.
"I got to play at Union when they were NAIA and the Trans South and we made it to regionals," he said. "We had a Mississippi flair on this team, there were four of us that played at Northeast together.
"I was the first that went up there and got homesick in the fall, told the coach that I didn't know if I was going to come back in the spring or not. It was only two hours away from home, but being an old Ingomar boy, you know, I wasn't used to it.
"We were fortunate enough to get Robert Gordon and Jason Hall from New Albany, we had all played legion ball together for Nickey Browning at Pontotoc. Both of them came up there and were my roommates and that made for the last two years of my playing career to be with two of your good buddies there.
Gordon and Kirk have remained friends to today and in fact roomed together again early in Gordon's coaching/teaching career at Myrtle for a short time.
"We played legion ball together, rode to games together and I have a lot of good memories with that joker," Kirk said.
Kirk graduated from Union in 1996 and embarked on his coaching career next.
"I have told folks before that I think that I've coached everything except high school football and soccer, that I can remember," Kirk said.
Kirk took a teaching position with New Albany and he was introduced to sport that he had not played, football.
"Hall Wilbanks and Dave Cherry got me out there for junior high football that first fall because everyone is looking for some extra, cheap young help," Kirk said. "I had the receivers and defensive backs.
"One of the reasons that I am able to retire right now is because of those two guys and how they helped me make good financial decisions from the get-go with deferred comp and some investments. The were tremendous!"
Kirk said the main reason he was hired at New Albany was because of his basketball background at Ingomar even though he had not played the sport since high school.
"Coach Warner Bradford had hired me as his assistant for basketball," he said. "We actually won state that first year in the spring of 1997 when I was an assistant for him. We had Matt Koon, Brad Rogers, Clark Trout and Shawn High was our star. I had never been around that much talent."
Kirk also served on the baseball staff with Coaches Buddy Hall and Tom Frazier after the basketball season ended.
"They (New Albany) later talked me into coaching cross country, the way I got all the boys out there was that I let them play soccer two days a week if they would run for me two days a week," Kirk said. We would run at the Sportsplex, guys would run two days a week and girls would run about every day.
"I really enjoyed that, I feel in love with cross country as a sport with everybody cheering for everybody (regardless of team affiliation)."
Kirk took up another coach role with the game of golf.
Kirk said the golf coach was a football coach so whenever spring football practice began, Kirk had to coach the golf team and take them to matches.
"Brandon Dye ended up winning the individual golf championship one year when I was with them," Kirk said. "I was coaching him after I had taken over the golf due to spring football. It was interesting."
Kirk had an opportunity to work as a graduate assistant at Delta State baseball for a year, so he moved back into the college scene for a short while. Eli Whiteside, Kirk's cousin, was wrapping up a great collegiate career at Delta State the year that Kirk served as a GA.
"We finished third in the Division II World Series that year and Eli was our starting catcher," Kirk said. "We went 50-11 and Eli got drafted in the sixth round of that year to the Orioles in the Major League draft."
Kirk next moved on to Ball State where he served for a short time where he got to be around more talent that later made the major league splash.
However, Kirk had a four-year old daughter and decided it was time to more back to more familiar surroundings and he took a job with West Union.
My first year in 2002-03 at West Union, I wasn't going to coach any sport, I was just going to take a break," Kirk said. "They got me out there coaching golf and we won a state championship with Brady Brock, Zach Morrission and that bunch.
"I was just basically the bus driver, those guys did it all, it was kinda ironic that the Lord puts that in your path."
The following year Kirk was back into more coaching with the softball program at West Union.
"West Union gave me an opportunity to coach slowpitch and we had just started fastpitch," Kirk said. "I tell people now that they don't realize where we came from with fastpitch.
"Jeremy White was at Myrtle and I was at West Union and we played the first district game between each other in fastpitch. It lasted two hours and 45 minutes!
"They were not good enough to run-rule us and we were just good enough to stay within the run-rule to where we had to play the entire seven innings. I thought that game would never get over because it was more of a modified slowpitch than it was fastpitch.
"I was very blessed in my eight years at West Union to coach softball and junior high basketball, high school girls basketball. We had a lot of success in junior high girls basketball, we won three Union County tournaments back then. It was fun and I always enjoyed my time at West Union."
Kirk's softball record at West Union was 146-84, they won a state championship in 2009, runner-up in 2007 and Kirk earned Daily Journal All-Area Coach of the Year for both years.
Kirk then moved across the county to East Union head up their softball program in 2010.
"Man, I didn't know what the Good Lord had in store for me, but He wanted me to get back into the fastpitch," Kirk said. "Mr (Ray) Kennedy and Coach (Chris) Basil hired me and it changed my life and changed my career, going to East Union.
"We had a great team, won division in slowpitch there, got second place in fastpitch and it just got my juices flowing again about fastpitch and how far it had come. That led to ICC.
"Between the two sports, we won 40 games at East Union in just that one year.
"One thing that a lot of folks don't realize is that in Mississippi, other than football, we play a lot less games than the other states around us. If you get close to 30 games here in softball, you've played a lot of games and made a good run in the playoffs.
"Over in Alabama, we signed a girl at ICC who had had 44 wins by herself as a pitcher in one season. They play about 60 games over there. It's crazy how we don't play as many games over here."
Kirk moved on after that season at East Union to ICC where he is now winding down his career this spring where he has won well over 350 games and counting with three state community college championships. Counting his high school wins, Kirk has won over 550 softball games in his career.
The one constant that Kirk has found throughout his illustrious coaching career is that the fans genuinely love their schools and whole-heartedly lend their support to the players, coaches and teams.
"One thing that I learned working at all these schools is that there are good people at all of them and they have a lot of school pride," Kirk said. "They are proud of their kids and they want to win, but there are good folks at ALL those school districts that I coached at that I think the world of.
"They are passionate about their sports."