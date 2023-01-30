Memorial Gymnasium in New Albany hosted the 31st annual Kiwanis Hotbed Classic on Saturday with a full slate of game for basketball enthusiasts across North Mississippi. Complete results are listed below.
East Union 58, Thrasher 52
Holly Springs 91, Myrtle 38
New Albany 8-, Nettleton 70
Jasper AL 78, West Union 45
Buckhorn AL 61, Neshoba Central 51
Lausanne 69, Olive Branch 66
Rossview 69, Tupelo 56
Plainview 57, DeSoto Central 50
Ingomar 73, Tunica Academy 56
All player of the game photos are courtesy of David Goode and the Kiwanis Hotbed Classic Twitter account.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Partial to complete ice melting is expected
Tuesday afternoon before additional freezing arrives Tuesday
night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
