NEW ALBANY - New Albany was able to outlast Myrtle in the championship to claim the first-ever Union County Volleyball Tournament title on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 2-0 by scores of 25-20 and 26-24.
New Albany had to defeat the Lady Hawks in consecutive sets to win as they fought their way back through the losers bracket due to an earlier loss to Myrtle.
"We had to adjust our defense and adjust how we play, finally we got it, we changed up a few things and that's what helped us win," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Communication, after that first game of the day, we started talking. The first game there was no talking at all."
New Albany won the first set of the championship as the teams battled back and forth with nine ties during the set.
The final tie came at 19-19 before the Lady Bulldogs closed on a 6-1 run to win the set. Kills by Masey Adams and Lucy King helped propel the New Albany advantage at the end.
King had three kills for the set while Adams and Emma Patterson added two for the Lady Bulldogs.
Emma Mayer registered two kills for the Lady Hawks.
New Albany took an early 4-2 lead of an ace by Adams and kills by Camryn Rainwater and Patterson.
However, the Myrtle duo of Mayer and Kinsley Gordon cranked out two kills apiece to help the Lady Hawks go on a 10-2 run to establish a 12-6 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs fought their way back to eventually tie the set at 18-18 on back-to-back kills by Elizabeth Gibson and King.
Myrtle had another run and took a 24-20 lead after Mayer hammered in consecutive kills.
However, New Albany broke the Myrtle serve and Summer Gaskin dropped in two aces and served the Lady Bulldogs to the win at 26-24 as they reeled off six consecutive points to take the set, match and championship.
King and Gibson led the Lady Bulldog comeback with three kills each while Gaskin and Adams had two aces apiece.
Mayer was a force for Myrtle as she drove in four kills and Gordon added three.
"I just think that our team overall played well today, Hannah (Hughes) played 'lights out,'" Connolly said.
"Amberianna Shorter came in, did her job, played defense, got them up, got balls up that I haven't seen girls get up before. She's a tremendous athlete and we are very lucky to have her on our team this year."