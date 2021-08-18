NEW ALBANY – New Albany and East Union made volleyball history as the teams met on the volleyball court for the first time and the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 3-0 straight set decision. New Albany won by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17 in the contest.
East Union was able to stay close in the first and third sets, but New Albany made a run late to seal the wins in each.
“We did 10 times better tonight on our service, you could tell, we had more aces, we were being more aggressive, we weren’t holding back and I think we only ended up with four missed serves in a three set match,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “We rose to the occasion, the main goal is to not have any missed serves, but when you serve that aggressively, it going to happen. I feel like we did an excellent job.”
East Union held the lead twice in the opening set, the last time coming with the score at 11-10, but a kill shot by Camryn Rainwater gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead at 12-11 and New Albany went on to take the 25-16 first set win.
New Albany raced out to a 10-2 early lead in the second set and won handily at 25-12. Masey Adams, Lucy King, Emma Patterson and Summer Gaskin had two kills apiece. Rainwater had a couple of service aces during the set as well.
East Union took the initiative early in the third set as as a kill by Jorja Roberson staked the Lady Urchins to a 6-0 lead. However, the Lady Bulldogs broke the East Union service and Adams recorded five aces while New Albany went on an 8-0 run to take the lead.
Adams later added a couple more aces late in the set as New Albany rallied for the 25-17 set and match winner.
East Union coach Josh Blythe was pleased with his team and the opportunity to play against a seasoned opponent.
“Our kids don’t realize it, but you look back at it and this is the first time that any county school has played New Albany,” Blythe said. “I called Coach Connolly and told her that I know what this is probably going to look like, but it’s year three and lets just see what it looks like.
“As a coach, I want to see what this looks like, great atmosphere, kids whooping and hollering, obviously it’s an execution game at this point and they (New Albany) are really good at that. You could tell that experience. They are a REALLY good serving team and overall, I’m not disappointed, I wanted to ‘play up’ and see what it looks like.”