MYRTLE - Ingomar was able to survive some of their toughest competition of the year to defend their title in Saturday's Union County Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle.
New Albany forced the Lady Falcons to go to the if necessary ninth game before Ingomar was able to hoist the trophy following their 2-0 win. Ingomar won by scores of 25-12, 25-17.
"Well, to be honest, it's been a tumultuous 24 hours," Wilbanks said. "We lost our setter (Abby Miller) yesterday to a freak accident and we have been in scramble mode.
"I think the biggest part of today is we came over here and we won the county tournament without our setter and that's just a testament to our kids and being determined, not letting something like that be an excuse and they very well could have. I'm not going to say they didn't at times, but at the end of the day we figured out a way to win."
New Albany was all too well with the scenario and the importance that the setter brings and could relate to what Ingomar faced as they had their setter (Masey Adams) go down to injury in an early match in the 2022 county tournament.
The setter position is crucial to ball distribution as well as in serving as sort of a "quarterback" for the offense of every team.
"I know New Albany beat us there one game, but I'm just kinda proud of them for being resilient today and kinda not letting something that major affect them," Wilbanks said.
Ingomar took the lead from start to finish in the first set of the championship as they won handily 25-12.
The Lady Falcons ran out to another early lead in the second set as Macie Phifer registered five kills along the way to help Ingomar take a 17-11 lead.
However, New Albany broke serve and was able to trim the lead to three at 19-16 behind the play of Lucy King who drilled three kills and an ace during the Lady Bulldog surge.
Ingomar weathered the storm to finish the match on a 7-1 run and take home the championship.
New Albany forced the ninth game of the day by defeating Ingomar 2-1 in the first game of the championship of the double elimination tournament. Scores for that match were 25-21, 21-25, 15-5.
It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Falcons who are currently first on the Daily Journal's area teams rankings.
New Albany hitters Teelie Tyer, Lilly Shannon and King all had solid performances on the frontline in the win.
"I'm very proud of the way we came back in the first round of the championship," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Not only did they prove to themselves, but they proved to everybody like 'hey, we can do this', it's just a matter of when and where and how and if they are going to actually do it.
"We do it in spurts, we've been doing it in spurts all year, but in that game we just continued to do it, we didn't let up. When all your hitters are on the same page, your blockers are blocking and your setter is getting the ball to where it's supposed to go, I mean that's volleyball."
New Albany is currently ranked eighth in area volleyball teams by the Daily Journal.
Ingomar and New Albany met three times on the day as they squared off the first time in the winners bracket match as the Lady Falcons took a 2-1 win. Scores were 25-10, 19-25, 15-10.
Ingomar finished the tournament at 3-1, New Albany was 4-2, East Union had a 2-2 record while Myrtle and West Union went 0-2.
New Albany defeated East Union in the losers bracket by a 2-1 verdict. Scores were 19-25, 25-18, 15-12.
The Lady Urchins are also ranked in the Daily Journal area top 10 as they come in right behind New Albany in ninth.
East Union had wins over Myrtle 2-0 (25-22, 25-21) and 2-0 over West Union while losing to Ingomar and New Albany.
