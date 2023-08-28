Ingomar Lady Falcons

Ingomar Lady Falcons repeated as Union County Volleyball champions as they defeated New Albany in the deciding match 2-0.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

MYRTLE - Ingomar was able to survive some of their toughest competition of the year to defend their title in Saturday's Union County Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle. 

