ELLISTOWN – Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks was relieved to see his team exit East Union’s gym Thursday with a hard-fought victory in a Region 2-2A volleyball showdown.
The victorious No. 1-ranked (Daily Journal) Lady Falcons captured the match 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-11), but not without a struggle against the No. 9-ranked Lady Urchins.
“East Union gave us all we wanted tonight,” Wilbanks said. “They played very well; they played hard. They’ve got a lot of talent.”
Ingomar improved to 21-1 overall and to 2-0 in region play. East Union is now 16-7-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.
“We had a good game plan and we executed it pretty well,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “We had an opportunity. That’s a really good (Ingomar) team. They know how to dig a little deeper when they have to.”
Ingomar, which moved up a classification this season, won the Class 1A state championship last year, the fifth-year program’s first.
After winning the opening set, the Lady Falcons fell behind 16-10 in the second set. Three block shots by middle blocker Carrlee Collins and three kills by outside hitter Katie Sherwood gave East Union its advantage.
Ingomar rallied strong to pull within striking distance behind five kills from junior outside hitter Macie Phifer, who finished with a game-high 17 kills. Down 24-22, the Lady Falcons needed a blocked shot by Issie Riddle and two kills from Cadie Jo Byrd to capture the set. Byrd finished with seven kills.
“I wasn’t happy with the second set, but the fact we hung in there, didn’t quit, and ended up winning it, was great,” Wilbanks said. “It was all fight. It’s all positive.”
Bella Phifer, a sophomore outside hitter, registered two kills and three blocked shots to power Ingomar in the first set. She finished with nine blocks, three kills and two service aces.
“Bella set the tone for us defensively in the first set,” Wilbanks said. “She had big blocks. When you get blocks it gives everybody on the floor energy.”
The younger Phifer suffered an ankle injury in the third set. “I should by able to return soon,” she said.
Ingomar welcomed setter Abby Miller back to the lineup after she had been sidelined with a leg injury. She finished with 32 assists.
“Abby’s a little floor general,” Wilbanks said. “She’s really good at spreading the ball around, getting it in good places. She makes us go.”
East Union sophomore libero Caroline Sherwood was all over the court and finished with eight digs. Also for the Urchins, Eliza Whitenton led her team with eight kills, Katie Sherwood had five kills, Jenni Bullard added 11 aces, Collins finished with four blocks and three kills, and Lily Kate Johnson had three blocks.
