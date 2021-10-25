NEW ALBANY - East Union's Lady Urchins and the New Albany Bulldogs are the 2021 Union County cross country champions.
East Union won on the strength of placing five runners in the top seven and 7 of the top 11 runners.
East Union had 22 points while Myrtle was second with 50 points. New Albany came in third with 90 and Ingomar was fourth with 125 points.
New Albany also had a successful run by their varsity boys as they had 5 runners in the top 13.
New Albany had a total in team competition of 46 points. West Union and East Union both had 58 points, but the Eagles were awarded second due to the finish of the sixth place runners of both teams. Myrtle was third with 66 points.
Truemper trumps in girls race
Catherine Truemper of New Albany won the girls race as she torched the opposition with her time of 21:22. Sunshine Fulgham of East Union was a distant second in her time of 22:47.
Two more Urchin runners placed third and fourth as Kenley Conwill and Maci Rae McLellen turned in times of 23:05 and 23:12.
Other top 12 runners included Peyton Thompson of Myrtle (fifth, 23:59), Dakota Gentry of East Union (sixth, 24:12), Briley Lesley of East Union (seventh, 24:24.39), Micah Gray of Myrtle (eighth, 24:24.70).
Myrtle's Maggie Moody was in the next group of runners (ninth, 24:30), along with Brianna Courtney of East Union (10th, 24:32), Rachel Gentry of East Union (11th, 24:33) and Ella Little of West Union (12th, 25:02).
Moore too much in boys race
Brodie Moore of West Union ran to first in the varsity boys event as he covered the course in a time of 17:49 to get the win.
Dawson Boys of New Albany wasn't far off the pace as he finished second in 17:53.
East Union's John Evins was the top Urchin finisher at 18:32 while Joe Quay Willard of West Union was fourth at 18:35.
The next four runners were Gabe Rakestraw of East Union (fifth, 18:38), Hunter Page of Myrtle (sixth, 19:32), Kaleb Thomas of Myrtle (seventh, 20:21) and Dalton Seely of Ingomar (20:060).
The remaining top 12 finishers included Isaac Vega of New Albany (ninth, 20:13), Erick Flores of New Albany (10th, 20:25), Adam Galloway of West Union (11th, 20:28) and Trey Roten of New Albany (12th, 20:49).
Patterson and Porch win middle school events
New Albany's Aiden Patterson is the Union County boys middle school champion as he ran a 21:56 to finish at the top.
Ainsley Porch of East Union won the middle school girls title with her run of 27:00.
Other top five runners in the boys included Angel Favela of New Albany (second, 22:03), Aiden James of West Union (third, 22:25), Alex Tinajero of New Albany (fourth, 22:52) and Dalton Gentry of East Union (fifth, 23:31).
Remaining top five runners in middle school girls were Karley Gullick of Myrtle (second, 28:14), Ada Gentry of East Union (third, 29:40), Daelyn Holloway of East Union (fourth, 29:56) and Chloe James of East Union (fifth, 30:09).