PINE GROVE • Walnut flirted with fire against a young East Union team in the opening round of the Division 1-2A Tournament on Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats worked around a poor all-around performance to down the Lady Urchins 54-52 to advance to the tournament’s semifinal and punch their ticket back to the Class 2A postseason.
Foul trouble riddled the Lady Wildcats (15-12) in the first half and lingered the rest of the game.
Leading scorer Madi Kate Vuncannon was hit with three first-half fouls and was christened by a stiff East Union defense that worked diligently to keep the ball out of the hands of the senior guard who averages 23.5 points per game.
Vuncannon was held to just four points in the first half, but freshman Kaylee Estes stepped up to pick up some of the slack, scoring 12 of her 17 points in the opening half to give Walnut a 20-17 lead at the break.
Estes finished the game with seven blocks.
Walnut led by as much as 10 in the first half and seven near the end of the third quarter. But the Lady Urchins wouldn’t go away, mainly due to their rebounding efforts, dominating the boards 37-17, including 21 offensive rebounds that gave them several second-chance points on the night.
A six-point lead early in the fourth was erased when East Union freshman duo Caroline Sherwood and Jo Bell combined for a 6-0 run to tie the game 40-40 with 6:36 left.
Walnut responded with a 6-0 run to match while keeping East Union scoreless over the next 2:30 to build and keep the lead for good.
The Lady Urchins squeezed back into things with an 8-2 spurt with the first four points coming from Bell. Laura Cobb’s free throws with 2:16 left made it a 51-50 ball game.
A defensive switch to full-court man-to-man pressure threw East Union out of sorts offensively, holding them scoreless until a meaningless basket at the buzzer. Vuncannon and fellow senior Harley Garner sealed the game going 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to make it a two-possession game.
Vuncannon finished with 22 points despite the slow start and going 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
Cobb scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds for East Union. Bell added 11, while Sherwood pitched in 10 points and 11 rebounds.
