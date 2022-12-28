East Union Lady Urchins powerlifting added another trophy and title to their vast collection as they won the MHSAA Class 1 state championship on Friday. East Union finished with 70 total points while Velma Jackson was a very distant second with 27 points.
The Lady Urchins brought home seven gold medals and four silver to take the lopsided win which now gives them six consecutive titles. Had East Union been able to compete in 2020, they would most likely had seven consecutive.
"This is our sixth in a row, it should be seventh because of 2020, we started winning in 2016," East Union coach Scott Duley said. "The girls just performed incredibly, every single one of them set personal records in their totals except for one, they just performed outstandingly.
"Emma Boatner got four state records: in squat (405), bench (165), deadlift (390) and total (960). All state records. She also won something called the Elite 12 which means she is the number one 198 in the state of Mississippi for all schools, all divisions, all classes."
Boatner helped lead the Lady Urchins to the Class 1 win, but she got plenty of help as 11 of the 12 Lady Urchins medaled.
Three other Lady Urchins set state records during Friday's meet including Bethany Hazel's bench of 125 in the 114 class. Lucy Haynes set a new record in the 148 class with her bench of 140 and Jorja Roberson set a new state record in the 165 class with her squat of 390.
Gold medalists for the Lady Urchins and their class included Sunshine Fulgham, 485 total in 97 class, Emily Herod 560 total in the 105 class, Hazel lifted a total of 635 in the 114 class.
Mary Herod won her fifth state title as she took gold in the 132 class with a total of 730.
Haynes won the 148 class with her total of 725 while Marley Helms won the 181 class with a total of 740.
Boatner's record setting day in all four categories and her final score of 960 wrapped up the gold medal performances by the Lady Urchins.
Silver medalists for East Union included Mackenzie Snyder in the 97 class with her total of 455.
Dakota Hines was second in the 123 class with her total of 670.
Anna Grace Gregory was silver medalist in the 220 class and finished with a total of 760.
Jorja Roberson was the silver medalist in the 165 class and was involved in one of the most competitive categories of Class 1 as she and Olivia Decanter reset the state squat record three times according to Duley.
Decanter eventually won the overall competition with 880 compared to 850 for Roberson, but Roberson set a new squat record with 390.
"Olivia is a dominant lifter in 165," Duley said. "She has all the records going into state this year, 365 squat. Jorja squatted 370 to set the record. Olivia squatted 375 to reset it. Jorja then squatted 390 to reset it."
Addy Mask of East Union placed fifth in the 132 class with her final total of 610.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.