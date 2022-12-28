East Union Lady Urchins

 Photo by Randy J. Williams

East Union Lady Urchins powerlifting added another trophy and title to their vast collection as they won the MHSAA Class 1 state championship on Friday. East Union finished with 70 total points while Velma Jackson was a very distant second with 27 points.

