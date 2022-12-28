East Union Lady Urchins

The East Union Lady Urchins won the 2022 Union County Softball Tournament, going 4-0 and outscoring their four opponents 38-2. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ELLISTOWN - East Union's Lady Urchins turned in a dominating performance and hoisted the hardware as the 2022 Union County Softball Tournament champions this weekend. East Union swept through their county rivals as they went 4-0.

